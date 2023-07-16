WESTBROOK – Richard F. Fahey Sr., passed away July 12, 2023 with his loving children by his side.

Born Jan. 5, 1934, Richard was raised in the Libbytown section of Portland. He graduated from Cheverus High and later in life received his associate degree in business at UMPG and also a Maine State Realtors License. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war.

Richard married the love of his life, Patricia Towle and together they had three children, Susan (Gary) Fournier, Richard (Helena) Fahey Jr. and Nancy (David) Good.

For decades Richard worked as head pressman in the family owned business, The Church World Publishing Co. Later in life Richard moved on to manage the Paper Center of Maine and lastly retired after serving as a guard at the Cumberland County Jail.

Highlights of Richards life was his family, his Catholic faith and his beloved dog, Fanny as well as many years at Little Sebago Lake, winters in Florida and visiting Ireland and Hawaii.

He is survived by his three children; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. His grandchildren will certainly miss their “Puppa”.

A special thank you to the entire amazing team at The Baron Center. Your love, care and compassion was second to none.

Services will be held at Dolby Blais and Segee, Westbrook Chapel, 35 State St., Westbrook on Friday, Aug. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial Service will follow.

To express condolences or to participate in Richard’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

Barron Center Resident Benefit Fund

1145 Brighton Ave.

Portland, ME 04102

(in memory of R. Fahey Sr.)

