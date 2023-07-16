BEDFORD, Mass. – Ruth Moulton Ragan passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 6, 2023, at the age of 96, following a short illness.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Ragan, in 2014.

She is survived by a brother, Sumner Moulton (Lisa); her three children, Julia Malkin, Jennifer Hubbell (Richard), James Ragan (Sandra); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Chebeague Island Community Church on Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

For full obituary visit http://www.bedfordfuneralhome.com.

Memorial gifts may be made to:

The Chebeague

Recompense Fund

P.O. Box 24

Chebeague Island, ME 04017

recompensefund.com; or

Bates College

Scholarship Fund.

Call Office of Advancement

888-522-8371

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous