BEDFORD, Mass. – Ruth Moulton Ragan passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 6, 2023, at the age of 96, following a short illness.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Ragan, in 2014.
She is survived by a brother, Sumner Moulton (Lisa); her three children, Julia Malkin, Jennifer Hubbell (Richard), James Ragan (Sandra); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Chebeague Island Community Church on Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
For full obituary visit http://www.bedfordfuneralhome.com.
Memorial gifts may be made to:
The Chebeague
Recompense Fund
P.O. Box 24
Chebeague Island, ME 04017
recompensefund.com; or
Bates College
Scholarship Fund.
Call Office of Advancement
888-522-8371
