PORTLAND – Valorie Joan (Soule) Norton, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

She was born in Portland on Dec. 28, 1930 to Lemuel L. Soule and Alice L. McDuffie. Valorie graduated from South Portland High School. She met the love of her life, Richard Norton, and was married on Nov. 17, 1956 at Woodfords Congregational Church, eventually settling in the Westgate area of Portland. There, they raised their two daughters, Lori and Rhonda. Valorie worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Maine for 38 years.

Valorie and Richard were members of the Stroudwater Baptist Church, where they found community and fellowship. They also enjoyed researching their genealogy together, and as a member of The Mayflower Society, she was a proud eleventh descendent of passenger, George Soule.

Valorie loved tending to her garden. When she wasn’t spreading her knowledge about plants, or baking one of her famous apple pies, she was antiquing, finding spectacular tea cups to add to her never-ending collection. Other days she enjoyed long drives with her husband to visit friends or their favorite apple orchards and restaurants. Above all, her favorite thing was to be together with her family.

Valorie was predeceased by her husband, Richard A. Norton; and her two sisters, Beverly and Elaine.

She is survived by her two daughters; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Falmouth by the Sea and Hospice of Southern Maine for the compassionate care they provided.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday, July 18, from 4-7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes located on 199 Woodford St., Portland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Interment will follow on July 20 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland.

