• Fred Harlow Award winner

* SMAA all-star, first-team

• SMAA All-Academic

* Captain

Even in the midst of a tough year for his squad, Bibeau impressed, capping his high school career by posting solid numbers and being a tough out all spring, as he repeated as the winner of this award.

After missing out on his freshman season due to COVID, Bibeau hit .388 and drove in 14 runs as a sophomore. As a junior, he hit the cover off the ball to the tune of a .480 average and drove in 23 runs, leading his team in both categories. Bibeau also served as Portland’s closer and went 3-1 with four saves.

This spring, Bibeau, who primarily played shortstop, hit .400, drove in 10 runs, had four doubles and tripled once.

Bibeau plans to play next year at Bowdoin College.

Coach Kevin Winship’s comment: “I have had the pleasure of coaching Henry the past three years. Henry was by far the heart and soul of our baseball team. Henry is an extremely talented player and works hard both on the field and in the classroom. Henry is one of the most complete all-around players I have coached. He played shortstop and was our closer the last two years. He could play anywhere for us and play well. Henry had a great career at PHS and I look forward to following him in the future at Bowdoin.”

Previous winners:

• 2022 Henry Bibeau (baseball)

* 2021 Brendan Mailloux (tennis)

• 2020 No season

• 2019 Donnie Tocci (baseball)

• 2018 Aaron Hoekstra (lacrosse)

• 2017 Jake Knop (baseball)

• 2016 Dan Marzilli (baseball)

• 2015 Ryan Ruhlin (baseball)

• 2014 Jonathan Bobe (track)

• 2013 Caleb Fraser (baseball)

• 2012 Ryan Jurgelevich (lacrosse)

• 2011 Ryan Jurgelevich (lacrosse)

• 2010 Caleb Kenney (lacrosse)

• 2009 K.R. Jurgelevich (lacrosse)

• 2008 Brian Furey (baseball)

• 2007 Sam McAdam (lacrosse)

• 2006 Joe Fessenden (baseball)

• 2005 Peter Sengelmann (lacrosse)

• 2004 Jake Schuit (lacrosse)

SAMANTHA MOORE, Sophomore – Track

• Class A state champion, 800

* Class A state champion, mile

* All-State

* SMAA All-Conference, first-team, 800

* SMAA All-Conference, first-team, mile

* SMAA All-Conference, third-team, two-mile

Moore keeps adding to the trophy case after producing her finest track season to date, as she saved her best for the biggest moments.

Moore turned heads as a freshman, placing fourth in the mile outdoors. The two-time PHS Fall Athlete of the Year for cross country, who has also dazzled indoors in the winter, then staked her claim as one of the best distance runners around this spring.

Not everything came easily, however, as Moore had to miss the league championship meet with injury. But at the Class A state meet, where Portland enjoyed its best finish in decades, Moore was first in both the 800 and mile and she also placed third in the two-mile, while helping the Bulldogs’ 4×400 relay team to a fourth-place finish. Moore scored 26 points as an individual.

For Moore, the sky’s the limit. She still has two years to dazzle in a Bulldogs uniform and there’s no telling how dominant she’ll become.

Coach Frank Myatt’s comment: “Samantha continues to excel because of her positive attitude, toughness and competitive drive and that mentality carries over to the team. She had an incredible state meet, running her fastest times of the season in all three distance events and finishing the quadruple with a great leg on the 4×4 relay. All of this was just a week removed from an injury that cost her the Southwesterns. She’s a great teammate and we’re incredibly lucky to have her.”

Previous winners:

• 2022 Sadie Armstrong (softball)

* 2021 Samira Doiron (lacrosse)

• 2020 No season

• 2019 Annika More (lacrosse)

• 2018 Lauren Paradise (tennis)

• 2017 Jess Brown (softball)

• 2016 Jess Brown (softball)

• 2015 Margot Andreasen (tennis)

• 2014 Annette Denekas (tennis)

• 2013 Annette Denekas (tennis)

• 2012 Drew Barry (lacrosse)

• 2011 Drew Barry (lacrosse)

• 2010 Mary Moran (tennis)

• 2009 Maggie Swann (tennis)

• 2008 Liz Mosley (lacrosse)

• 2007 Jasmine Powell (track)

• 2006 Katie Hutchins (softball)

• 2005 Kelly Flaherty (lacrosse)

• 2004 Lily Anderson (lacrosse)