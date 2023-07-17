Anyone who’d like to see and hear unfiltered, often-contentious debate on issues of national importance should tune in to the various committee hearings that are currently (or were recently) underway in the U.S. House of Representatives, and televised by C-SPAN.

If you miss a live hearing, you can go to the C-SPAN website, which archives the hearings for later, cost-free viewing. I recommend that you try and forget how your favorite news outlet “analyzed” an issue; you’d be surprised at what you might learn. Indeed, C-SPAN may be one of the only information outlets that allows people to make up their own minds about how their country is run.

Melodie Greene

Calais

