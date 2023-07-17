Annex Contemporary Dance Company

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Star Theatre, 120 Rogers Road, Kittery, $25. thedanceannexstudio.com

Known for its annual “Nutcracker” performance, Annex Contemporary Dance Company presents an evening of new and favorite repertory works by artistic director Julie Hebb. You’ll be dazzled by dancers and how they interact with the pieces’ musical scores. The program includes “A Day in the Life” with its rhythmic, electronic soundtrack, as well as “Three Preludes,” featuring a piano soundtrack by Gershwin. Hebb’s latest creation is called “Pathways” with solo and group performances that use movement to illustrate the power of divergent pathways.

‘Almost Maine’

7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $25. deertrees-theatre.org

If you’ve yet to see what can only be called a classic Maine show, now’s your chance to see the romantic comedy “Almost Maine,” by John Cariani. Deertrees Theatre’s production features Cariani’s nine short plays that examine themes of love, loss and even magic all in the fictional but oh-so-special town of Almost. It all goes down on a chilly midwinter evening with the Northern Lights above as the townspeople below experience love in unusual ways.

14th Annual Saco Car Show

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Thornton Academy, 438 Main St., Saco. sacomainstreet.org

Beep beep and vroom vroom! It’s time for the 14th annual Saco Car Show where you can feast your eyes on more than 150 cars and trucks from 1918 through the muscle car era of the late ’60s/early ’70s. There will also be live music all day, and you can purchase food and drinks from Thornton Academy and Saco Masonic Lodge #9. But the main attraction is the sensational vehicles because they just don’t make ’em like they used to.

Maine Open Farm Day

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. (hours can vary by location) Sunday. Statewide locations. realmaine.com

The long tradition of farming is celebrated all day on Sunday across the state. More than 100 farms are participating in Maine Open Farm Day, so plan on visiting one or several. They’ll all be welcoming visitors and several will be selling products, from produce to cheese, meat, yarn and more. You’ll leave with a keen appreciation for agriculture and likely will see a wide range of crops and animals. Peruse the list at the Real Maine site and enjoy.