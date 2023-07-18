Hunter Owen, former standout at South Portland High and Vanderbilt who was drafted 106th overall earlier this month, has signed a contract with the Kansas City Royals, according to numerous reports.
The left-handed pitcher reportedly received a signing bonus of $631,700, according to Jim Callis of mlb.com.
4th-rder Hunter Owen signs w/@Royals for $631,700 (pick 106 value = $634,200). @VandyBoys LHP, 92-94 mph fastball to 97 w/carry, mid-80s slider, also feel for curveball & changeup, 6-6/261 build. Was making push toward 1st rd before missing time late in season. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/xWRsaEOlzR
— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 18, 2023
Owen, a 6-foot-6, 261-pound left-handed pitcher, consistently threw his fastball in the 92-94 mph range this past season at Vanderbilt, with a good curveball in the 70s, a slider that scouts believe will be a better swing-and-miss pitch, and a developing change up.
At Vanderbilt, he was used mostly as a relief pitcher in a limited role as a freshman and sophomore. This spring he was a once-a- week starter for the Commodores and went 4-0 with a 3.52 ERA over 64 innings, striking out 76 batters while walking 17.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.