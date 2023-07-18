Hunter Owen, former standout at South Portland High and Vanderbilt who was drafted 106th overall earlier this month, has signed a contract with the Kansas City Royals, according to numerous reports.

The left-handed pitcher reportedly received a signing bonus of $631,700, according to Jim Callis of mlb.com.

4th-rder Hunter Owen signs w/@Royals for $631,700 (pick 106 value = $634,200). @VandyBoys LHP, 92-94 mph fastball to 97 w/carry, mid-80s slider, also feel for curveball & changeup, 6-6/261 build. Was making push toward 1st rd before missing time late in season. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/xWRsaEOlzR — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 18, 2023

Owen, a 6-foot-6, 261-pound left-handed pitcher, consistently threw his fastball in the 92-94 mph range this past season at Vanderbilt, with a good curveball in the 70s, a slider that scouts believe will be a better swing-and-miss pitch, and a developing change up.

At Vanderbilt, he was used mostly as a relief pitcher in a limited role as a freshman and sophomore. This spring he was a once-a- week starter for the Commodores and went 4-0 with a 3.52 ERA over 64 innings, striking out 76 batters while walking 17.