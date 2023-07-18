BALTIMORE — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 Tuesday night.

Michael Grove won his second outing in a row for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who picked up their eighth victory in nine games.

Aaron Hicks drove in two runs for Baltimore, which has lost on back-to-back nights to Los Angeles after entering the series on an eight-game winning streak. The Orioles, who began the night trailing first-place Tampa Bay by one game in the AL East, need to win on Wednesday to avoid being swept for the first time this season.

After a walk and a single to open the second, Heyward crushed a fastball from Tyler Wells 414 feet to center. Freddie Freeman and Will Smith added back-to-back RBI singles as Wells labored through a 40-pitch inning.

Wells (7-5) was pitching for the first time in 10 days and lasted two innings, his shortest outing of the season. He allowed five runs and struck out two.

PADRES 9, BLUE JAYS 1: Juan Soto hit a two-run homer, Joe Musgrove pitched six sharp innings to win his eighth straight decision and San Diego won in Toronto.

Manny Machado, Gary Sánchez and Trent Grisham each hit solo homers for the Padres, who ended a three-game skid.

Musgrove (9-2) allowed one run and five hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

GUARDIANS 10, PIRATES 1: Josh Naylor homered twice, including a three-run shot that keyed a five-run first inning against All-Star Mitch Keller, and drove in six runs and Cleveland rolled to a victory in Pittsburgh.

Naylor’s first homer gave the Guardians a 4-0 lead with none out in the first inning after Keller had thrown just seven pitches. Keller was making his first appearance since pitching one inning in last week’s All-Star Game in Seattle.

In the ninth, Naylor connected again for a two-run blast, his 15th of the season, off Yohan Ramirez.

METS 11, WHITE SOX 10: David Robertson retired Tim Anderson on a game-ending flyout that stranded runners on second and third, and New York won at home after building a seven-run lead behind a pair of Francisco Álvarez home runs.

Álvarez and fellow rookie Brett Baty hit consecutive home runs off Lucas Giolito (6-6) as the Mets took a 5-0 lead in their highest-scoring first inning this season. Álvarez added another two-run homer in the sixth off Tanner Banks for his third multihomer game, putting the Mets ahead 11-4.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 16, BRAVES 13: Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to win in Atlanta.

It was Arizona’s first game in which each team had at least 13 runs and the first in the majors since the Chicago White Sox beat the Cubs 17-13 on Aug. 27, 2021.

The NL East-leading Braves have lost three straight. Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak.

PHILLIES 4, BREWERS 3: Aaron Nola struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and Philadelphia moved a season-best 10 games over .500 with a victory over visiting Milwaukee.

Bryson Stott, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm each had two hits to help the defending NL champion Phillies improve to 52-42 with their fourth consecutive victory. Philadelphia began play a half-game out of a playoff spot. All nine Phillies starters had at least one hit.

Andruw Monasterio had two hits and drove in a run for the NL Central-leading Brewers. Milwaukee had won four in a row.

GIANTS 4, REDS 2: Joc Pederson hit a tiebreaking, 10th-inning double, and San Francisco won in Cincinnati in the completion of a game suspended by rain.

Cincinnati lost its fifth straight game and has scored five runs with 18 hits during the skid, which dropped it 2 1/2 games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

CARDINALS 5, MARLINS 2: Nolan Arenado’s three-run homer in the 10th inning lifted host St. Louis to a win over slumping Miami.

Arenado’s homer off A.J. Puk (4-4) was his first game-ending homer since August 14, 2019 and the fourth of his career.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 5, RAYS 3: All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings and matched the major league lead with his 11th victory as AL West-leading Texas beat Tampa Bay in Arlington, Texas.

Marcus Semien and Corey Seager homered for the Rangers (57-39), whose fifth consecutive victory since the break matched their season-best winning streak.

Eovaldi (11-3) struck out two, walked three and hit a batter, though the Rays stranded six runners on base against him. It was his first start for Texas since July 6, though he threw a scoreless second inning for the American League in last week’s All-Star Game.

ROYALS 11, TIGERS 10: Dairon Blanco tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs and Kansas City overcame Spencer Torkelson’s two-homer night to win at home.

