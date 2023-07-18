TAMPA, Fla. – Dennis Domini, of Tampa, Fla., passed away on July 11, 2023 after a brief illness.

He was born Dec. 18, 1949, in Portland, Maine, the only son of John and Alice Domini with three sisters, Doreen Lajoie (Ray) of Westbrook, Debra Smith (Bernie) of Westbrook and Pamela Vatulas (Greg) of Falmouth.

To say that he lived life to the fullest is an understatement. He met the person he would spend the rest of his life with 35 years ago. Their love of travel bonded them and their adventures were epic. From the pyramids of Egypt, to Jerusalem, Athens, Bangkok, Turkey and Kuala Lampur. They did it all and at the time of his death, had a cruise planned to Antarctica to see the one continent they had left.

He worked for UNUM for 15 years and then went out on his own performing Life Contract Underwriting until his retirement. He loved gardening and got “Yard of the Month” several times. His laugh was infectious and he left his mark on everyone that he met.

He is survived by his wife Deborah; daughters Nicole Domini of Alexandria, Va. and Michelle DiBiase of Fayetteville, N.C., and a son, Michael Domini of Westbrook; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

There will be no visiting hours. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend a celebration of life at Bruno’s Restaurant, 33 Allen Ave., Portland, ME 04103 on Saturday, August 5 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to:

Metropolitan Ministries

2002 N Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33602