BRIDGTON – Stanley M. Cohen of Bridgton, Maine, passed away in his wife’s arms July 10, 2023. He was born in Cambridge, Mass. on March 14,1929, to Mollie (Freedman) and Bennett Cohen.

Educated in Cambridge public schools and at Boston University, Stan had a 19 year career in marketing with Polaroid Corporation. He married Barbara Hart Hoagland, a widow with four children, in 1958. Together, they had two daughters. During the 60’s and 70’s he was active in several civil rights initiatives in the Boston area. Before moving to Maine he held a leadership position with the national A Better Chance program (Boston).

Moving to Bridgton in 1977 with Barb and their youngest daughter Lydia, Stan operated a marina on Sebago Lake, was a public school business manager (Gorham), and in the year 2000 retired as Director of Financial Operations at Bridgton Academy. Stan’s volunteer and organizational experiences include several Board memberships in Massachusetts and in Maine. He was a volunteer Medicare Advocate from early in 2004 until the end of 2017. Stan had also been a long-time teacher in Adult Education programs. He was a humble man known not to boast. But his many achievements and important humanitarian involvements were greatly appreciated by his community. He was dearly loved by his family and his many friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara; four of their six children, Holland Hoagland, Jan Hoagland, Ben Hoagland (Carol) Peri Cohen Lanoue (Michael); seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and his sister Shirley Sloane and her family. He was predeceased by son Peter B. Hoagland, daughter Lydia Cohen Wallstrom; his brother-in-law Morris Sloane; and son-in-law Peter Stuart.

Stan knew that his footprints would not appear in the “sands of time”. He wanted, however, to be able to say that he tried to make a difference and his legacy suggests that he did.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

﻿In lieu of flowers,

please donate to your charity of choice

