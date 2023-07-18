WESTBROOK – Cameron M. Hutchins, 27, passed away Monday July 10, 2023 at Maine Medical Center surrounded by the people he loved.

He was born in Portland, Maine on June 26, 1996, the son of Melissa L. Denis and Michael D. Hutchins and graduated from Westbrook High School Class of 2014.

Cameron grew up in Westbrook and loved long walks around town especially down by the river with his dog Captain and later his little brother Keagan. He enjoyed concerts in the park and any music he could be a part of. When Cam turned 19 he moved to Harris House in Livermore Falls in hopes it would give him the opportunity to have a caring community that understood his needs. He thrived at Harris House and made so many wonderful relationships with the residents and staff. He loved taking walks with his dad and riding around in the golf cart.

Cameron wasn’t able to talk but he made a huge impact on those he met and liked and people he never met directly. His eyes said volumes and he just had a beautiful way of connecting with the people he was drawn to. His laugh was deep and his smile told you he loved you. Sometimes he just connected with people with his eyes and gave them a gift of his beautiful soul or held their hand. At 17 he laid the ground work for part of the Special Surfer program for individuals who were wheelchair bound, he very much enjoyed the experience of getting out on the water and allowed for many others to do the same. He also had the opportunity to visit Barbara Bush at her home in Maine, her kindness made for an amazing memory. Cameron also was able to be a part of a documentary a few years later that highlighted the amazing benefits of the ocean and surfing.

For such a short life he had so many wonderful experiences with his family and friends and he taught us all how to live a better life. Words can’t express how much he changed our lives for the better for having known him.

Cameron will be sorely missed by his mother Melissa Denis and father Mike Hutchins, his brother Keagan Porter, his grandparents Judy Carpenter, Richard Denis, Rose Denis and Dolores Hutchins-Trott, his Uncle’s Richard Denis and John Hutchins, his Aunt’s Mikayla Carpenter, Sadie Carpenter, and Breanna Denis and his Harris House family and friends.

A Celebration of Cam’s Life will be held Saturday, August 19, 2 p.m., at Flaherty’s Family Farm, 123 Payne Rd., Scarborough, Maine 04074

To express condolences please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

If desired memorial in his name may be made to:

Special Surfers

P.O. Box 752

Saco, ME 04072 or:

Harris House

45 Brookside Ave.

Livermore Falls, ME 04254

