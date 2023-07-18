NAPLES, Fla. – Carole Barbara Hackett, 73, died peacefully at her home in Naples, Fla. on July 3, 2023. Carole was born in Caribou, Maine to Anthony and Joanne Hackett on Feb. 19, 1950.

In 1970 she earned her Associate’s Degree at Bay Path College, in 1972 she earned her Bachelor’s Degree at University of Maine Orono, and in 1981 her Masters of Management in Hospitality from Cornell University.

﻿﻿In 1976 she opened a Middle Eastern restaurant, The Sheik of Araby, in Lynn, Mass. with her brother Steven and partner Kim Kelly.

﻿During the 1980’s Carole worked for Hyatt Hotels as an executive in personnel and human resources, in New York City, Savannah, Atlanta, and Baltimore.

﻿In 1988 she joined The White Barn Inn in Kennebunkport, Maine as Innkeeper and Food and Beverage Manager. She and her team elevated the property to a point where the Inn qualified for membership in the prestigious Relais & Chateau association of international luxury hotels.

﻿In the mid 1990’s she moved to Naples, Fla. where she worked as personnel director of the Radisson Hotel on Marco Island and then in the mortgage department of Wells Fargo Bank.

﻿In the mid 2000’s she returned to Maine and became General Manager of the Beachmere Inn in Ogunquit until her retirement.

﻿Carole was an avid reader, a member of the National Scrabble Association and loved great food and wine. In 2012, much to her surprise and delight, she won the “Best Meatloaf in Ogunquit” contest and was featured in an article in the Portland Press Herald!

﻿Carole was predeceased by her parents. her domestic partner Kim Kelly, and her brother Steven Hackett. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Debra Hackett, brothers Richard and Mark Hackett. nephew Matthew Hackett. and by many friends, colleagues and extended family for her generosity, kindness, and wonderful sense of humor.

﻿At Carole’s request, there will be no funeral service.

