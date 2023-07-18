BRUNSWICK – Clara Louise (Ellis) Merkord died Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the age of 84 after a battle with Cancer.

Clara was born Jan. 22, 1939 to Mylon and Hazel (Small) Ellis in Skowhegan. She was a graduate of Morse High School 1957/1958. On May 25, 1957, Clara married Herman Merkord, Jr. (of New Jersey) in Bath.

Clara was predeceased by her parents Mylon and Hazel; and her brother, Edward.

Clara is survived by her husband of 66 years; her children David Merkord (Shari), Janet Nelson (Robert), and Shaun Merkord (Laura); four grandchildren, Jennifer Peavey (Donald), Nancy Barclay (Jayson), Benjamin Merkord, and Sarah Merkord; five great-grandchildren, Julia Blackwell (Jason), Vivian Peavey, Brady Barclay, Kenzi Barclay, and Aubrey Barclay; one great-great-grandchild, Lincoln Blackwell Brown; and her brother, Leonard Ellis.

Clara enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends. She was a long-time member of Bath United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed acting in plays with the Basic Players of the Bath Area Senior Citizens Activity Center and early morning walks with friends.

A Celebration of Clara’s Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Bath United Methodist Church at 10 a.m.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.DirectcremationofMaine.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

St Jude Children’s Research Hospital

(stjude.org); or

Healthwell Foundation

(healthwellfoundation.org)

