PORTLAND – Maxine “Nana” Ellen Hartford, 98, went into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 8, 2023 after a long, happy life. She was born in Hartford County, Conn. on Dec. 5, 1924 to Milton and Amy (Patterson) Duncan. She was the third of six siblings. The family moved to Aroostook County several years later to work on the Beecher Duncan farm, where she grew up.

Her first glimpse of the ocean was when she was in her 20s. She was amazed by the various shades of colors she saw swirling around. Nana moved to South Portland in the 1950s and never left. She loved the ocean view from her apartment at 10 Soule Street for the last 30 years.

In 1944 she married Harvey Hartford. She was a deeply devoted mother to her children Merlin, Floyd, and Kathleen (Carr). When grandchildren came, Nana found her purpose in life, lavishing affection and attention on RaeLyn, Donald, Amy, Rachel, Kaitlyn, and Floyd Jr. There were lots of hugs, prayers, storytimes, and sleepovers. Nana never forgot a birthday. The tradition of love continued with great-grandchildren Marissa, Andrew, Justice, Olivia, Ava, Benjamin, Sarah, and Adaline, followed by great-greats James, Xander, and AdaLyn.

Nana was a very hard worker, whether it was at a mill, as a housekeeper, or in home healthcare. Her favorite job of all was as a Foster Grandmother at Brown Elementary School in South Portland. She had a gentle and caring nature that was perfect for helping children. After 25 years Nana reluctantly said goodbye to the amazing folks at Brown school and retired in 2020.

Nana was a voracious reader. She especially loved the Psalms. Her favorite was the 91st Psalm, and she often prayed “may He give His angels charge over you” when saying goodbye to a loved one. She was a wonderful cook, her specialties being custard pie, apple cobbler, salmon, and her legendary orange salad. Nana collected Precious Moments, sock monkeys, owl knicknacks, and dolls. She loved to get dressed up.

Christian faith and church were very important parts of Nana’s life. She attended Cape Shore Assemblies of God, then Hope Community Church in South Portland. She served in the kitchens and taught Sunday School, always giving of herself. Nana enjoyed worship music, especially hymns.

Nana, we are thrilled for you that you have been promoted to Heaven, but we will miss you dearly on earth. We have all been blessed to have had you in our lives.

A celebration of life will occur at 11:30 a.m. on July 23, 2023 at Hope Community Church, 879 Sawyer Street, South Portland, Maine, following the regular Sunday service. Feel free to wear one of Nana’s favorite colors, pink and blue.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” -Psalms 116:15

Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

Hope Community Church or Brown Elementary

School library

to honor Nana’s legacy

of helping children

learn to read

