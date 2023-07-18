BRUNSWICK – “He came, He lived, He Left.”

Peter Patrick Favreau died on July 13, 2023, at home surrounded by family and loved ones. Born on March 17, 1938, he was youngest of 12 children born to Telesphore and Mary Zepherina Schink Favreau in Brunswick, Maine.

He attended St. Johns’s Catholic School and graduated from Brunswick High School. Basketball played an important role during his time in school. He often reminisced about games against rival Morse and remarked on how much the game had changed in recent years.

﻿On April 1, 1959, he married Anne Marie Dionne, the eldest daughter of Dr. Maurice J and Beatrice (Newton) Dionne. Together they raised four children in Brunswick.

﻿Peter worked at Bath Iron Works for 44 years in the welding department in both Harding and the Main Yard as a welder, welding supervisor and assistant foreman. Throughout his 44-year career he took great pride in his cost-saving inventions, making him an integral part of building numerous commercial and naval combatant vessels. He would frequently share stories of the evolution of the shipyard, the ships he helped build and the people he encountered.

﻿Peter and Anne along with their children also ran Crystal Spring Farm, the family farm on Pleasant Hill Road, raising Black Angus Cattle and harvesting blueberries for more than 20 years.

﻿Peter is survived by his four children, Jim A. Favreau and his wife Mary Jane, Mark J. Favreau and his wife Linda Jariz, Maurice J. Favreau and his wife Jennifer and Heather A. Favreau and her husband Levi Pelletier: 10 grandchildren: Cory, Trisha, Sarah, Jamie, Kristopher, Nick, Tucker, Dalton, Devin and Dionne; 10 great grandchildren; two brothers, Paul and Leo, and a sister, Helen Terry. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Donna Dionne, a brother-in-law, Geoff Morris; and several nieces and nephews.

Peter was predeceased by his wife Anne, in 2008, a sister-in-law Carmen Morris, and siblings Raymond, Ronald, Rudolphe, Fern, Felix, Rhea, Edwina and Dorothy.

﻿There will never be any doubt that he was incredibly loved and respected by both family and friends.

﻿There will be a private service. Arrangements are made by Brackett Funeral Home and condolences can be expressed at http://www.brackettfh.com.