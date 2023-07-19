The New England Patriots were expected to bring in free-agent running back Leonard Fournette for a workout Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Fournette started nine of 16 games last season for the Buccaneers, rushing for 668 yards and three touchdowns. The six-year veteran previously visited New England as a free agent in March 2022. He left without a deal and eventually re-signed with Tampa Bay.

Over the past two seasons, Fournette rushed for close to 1,500 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He also developed into a more reliable receiving threat for Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

Fornette, 28, is regarded foremost as a power back. He entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft with the Jaguars, who released him in the summer of 2020. In New England, Fournette would project as one of the top backups to star back Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots have been “kicking the tires” on free-agent running backs, a source told the Herald, since cutting free-agent addition James Robinson this offseason. Robinson was expected to serve as Stevenson’s top backup upon signing in March, but received his release after a few months due to injury concerns.

PACKERS: Quarterback Alex McGough has signed with the Green Bay Packers less than a month after getting selected as the most valuable player of the United States Football League.

Advertisement

The Packers announced Wednesday they had signed McGough as well as tight end Luke Musgrave, a second-round draft pick from Oregon State. They released center DJ Scaife.

McGough, 27, stepped in for an injured J’Mar Smith early in the USFL season and led the Birmingham Stallions to the league title. He threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns in a championship game victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers.

BILLS: Ron Raccuia, who played the lead role in negotiating Buffalo’s new $1.54 billion stadium deal, is out as the Bills’ top executive, team owner Terry Pegula announced on Wednesday.

In saying the sides had parted ways, Pegula cited a monthslong evaluation of the team’s business side in determining a need to “revamp and improve our structure.” Pegula thanked Raccuia for his many years of hard work and dedication and wished him the best of luck.

BROWNS: Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was cut by Cleveland after police opened an investigation into him being involved in an armed robbery.

The team made the swift move just days before training camp is scheduled to begin, ending Winfrey’s troubled tenure with the Browns, who selected him in the fourth round last year from Oklahoma.

Advertisement

Cleveland police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said its law department processed a report on Winfrey, who is listed as a “suspect in an aggravated robbery incident.” According to the police report, an unidentified woman said an agitated Winfrey threatened to hit her and a female companion during an argument outside a downtown Cleveland hotel on Tuesday. The woman recorded the encounter on a phone that the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Winfrey was trying to take from her.

Police said Winfrey can be heard saying, “I’ll smack the (expletive) outta you,” and, ”you know I got it on me.”

STEELERS: Coming off a breakout season, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has signed a new contract that will keep him with Pittsburgh for the next five seasons. The 25-year-old Highsmith was in the final year of his rookie contract, and this will extend it through 2027.

A third-round pick in the 2020 draft, Highsmith has played in 49 career games, starting 38. He has 179 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 22 1/2 sacks, 41 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one interception.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »