HOLLIS – On Sunday, July 16, 2023, Helen Beverly (Niles) Bagley of Hollis Center, Maine, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, in Scarborough, Maine.

Born Feb. 12, 1932, Helen was the second daughter born to Charles Niles and Beatrice (Boulier) Niles. She was predeceased by both her parents, older sister Marion (Niles) Jordan and younger sister Sharon Shields. Helen attended school in Presque Isle and Bangor and then back to Presque Isle for her senior year where she graduated from Presque Isle high school class of 1950.

Helen married her greatest love Gerald F. Bagley in 1951 and they have enjoyed 72 years of marriage.

Helen’s first job was at JJ Woolworth on Main Street, Presque Isle when she was in high school and after marrying in 1951, she went to work at WAGM radio station creating commercials. She and Gerry moved to Fort Bragg, N.C. when he was drafted in the United States Army. After the tour of duty, they moved back to Presque Isle, acquired a farm on the Parson road before building the house where they raised their family on the new State Road. Her home was always warm and welcoming. Friends and family always knew to stop by for a quick visit when driving by or on their way home from work where she always had homemade goodies and a beverage at the ready. Barbara and Geoff’s friends would immediately head for the cookie jar. One of her greatest joys was showing her love through baking. One of her children’s fondest memories is of her baking fudge and cookies and delivering them to family and friends during the holidays as a family; a tradition that has continued with her children and grandchildren. Helen had many talents, interests and will always be remembered for her consistent service of others. Whether it was teaching ceramics in her home, visiting those that needed a friend or comfort, remembering individuals by sending birthday and special occasion cards every year, or picking up the phone to let someone know she was thinking about them, she always had others on her mind. Helen was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who has left a lasting impression of warmth, love and friendship that will never be forgotten.

Helen leaves behind her husband and two children, Barbara (Bagley) Thornton of Portland and Geoffrey N. Bagley and his wife Jennifer E. Bagley of Hollis Center; three grandchildren, Dakotah (Thornton) Farrer and her husband Brad of Houston, Texas, Cale T. Thornton and his wife Dominique of American Fork, Utah and Niles E. Bagley of Hollis Center; one great grandson, Royce K. Thornton of American Fork, Utah. She had several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration Of Life on Thursday, July 20 at 5:30 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 25 Westview Drive, Sanford, Maine 04073.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton, mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

﻿donations may be made in Helen’s memory to:

the Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074 or:

the Northern Light

Mercy Hospital

195 Fore River Pkwy

Suite 360

Portland, ME 04102

