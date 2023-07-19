SANBORNVILLE, N.H. – Mary Theresa Allen, 81, of Sanbornville, N.H. died peacefully on July 15, 2023. She was born April 4, 1942.

Mary grew up in Eliot, Maine where she enjoyed helping her dad tend to the farm animals and fix whatever needed fixing. Life on the farm taught her the value of good work ethics and nourished her lifelong love for animals. After graduating high school, she settled in the Oakland, Calif. area where she lived for a time before buying a home in Hayward, Calif., and remained there most of her adult life.

She worked at Bayer Corporation (formerly Cutter) for many years. After retirement, Mary relocated back to New Hampshire to take care of her beloved sister, Sandy. In 2017, Mary moved to Dover and made lots of friends at Maple Suites, and more recently, at Residence at Silver Square. Her “extended” family in the Reflections neighborhood at Silver Square will always be fondly remembered by our family. Despite Mary’s dementia, she truly felt loved and at home there, which was so important.

Mary was predeceased by her parents Madeline and Frank Allen, whom she spoke of often. She also had five siblings, Clarence (Joe) Allen, William (Bill) Allen and his wife Linda (surviving), Christine Willis and her husband Bill, Sandra (Tillie) Allen and her only surviving sibling, Deborah Cormier, married to Toussaint. She also has many nieces, nephews and cousins in California, New Hampshire, and Maine who all loved her dearly.

A celebration of life will be held in early September. If you would like details please contact Ann at: [email protected]. The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial. leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to https://csnh.com/.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

ElderPet

PO Box 624

Durham, NH 03824

in memory of Mary, by mail or using this link: https://elderpet.org/donate.html.

