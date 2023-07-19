PORTLAND – Albert Thayer Jr., 59, of Portland, passed away surrounded by loved ones just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28. Albert, known to family and friends as Chuck, was born on Feb. 5, 1964, to Jean and Al Thayer Sr. in Portland.

He was a second-generation small business owner in Portland for 20 years, but his true passion in life was music. He was the drummer for two local bands, Blue Reflections and Easy Money. It was through drumming that he met the love of his life and wife of 34 years, Lori.

Chuck was a loving husband and father and a tender papa to his grandchildren Gia, Elsie, Rylan and Preston. He was a collector of many things, including steins, tools, movies and musical equipment. He was a funny and charismatic man who enjoyed time with family and friends and snuggles with his puggles Rusty and Rosie.

Chuck was predeceased by his brother Jimmy Rollins and mother Jean Thayer. He is survived by his father Al Thayer Sr. of Portland; his siblings Rick Thayer of Oklahoma, Tina DiPietrantonio of York, Dickie Rollins of Portland, Lonnie Cobb of Oklahoma; children Cassandra Thayer and wife Hollie Thayer of Yarmouth, Albert Thayer III of Lisbon Falls, Derek Thayer and wife Annah Thayer of Lewiston, stepson Tony Mallia of Raymond; and wife Lori Thayer of Portland.

Burial to occur at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St. in Portland at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 4.

In lieu of flowers,

please send donations to:

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland