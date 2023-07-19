PORTLAND – Anne Elizabeth Johnson, 90, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 in Scarborough. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday, July 24, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A service will follow at 4 p.m. followed by a reception. Interment will take place at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Anne’s tribute page and to sign her online guest book.

Send questions/comments to the editors.