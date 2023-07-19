PORTLAND – Donna Jean Alvino, 74, of Portland passed away peacefully Jul 12, 2023 after a brief illness, with her family by her side at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Donna was born May 11, 1949 to her wonderful parents Herbert and Laura Alvino in Livermore Falls, Maine. She graduated from Livermore Falls High School, Class of 1967, and raised her four children.

Donna was known for her beautiful smile and her life’s work was caring for others. After raising her children, she spent as much time as she could with her six grandsons whom she adored. Donna enjoyed cooking, baking (especially her famous Christmas cookies that she shared with friends and neighbors), doing word searches, reading, and knitting. Donna was a huge Red Sox fan. She was no “fair weather fan” either, she would watch every game from spring training on, whether they won or lost, and would plan her days around their schedule in the summer.

She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Laura Alvino, brother-in-law Richard Hamann, godparents Elvezia and Henry DiSotto, and several other cherished family members.

Left to remember her with love are children Daniel (Jessica) Alvino of Lewiston, James (Catherine Dumont) Alvino of Portland, Jennifer (Bradford) Wood of Sebago, and Christopher (Raime Segundo) of Palm Springs, Calif.; special sister Loretta Hamann of Wakefield, Mass.; six grandsons who were the joy of her life, Derek, Angelo, Victor, Logan, Reiley, and Luca; many cousins, nieces, nephews; and other family and friends with whom held a special place in her life.

Donna’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Maine Medical Center and the amazing staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of their mother and for allowing her large, loud, Italian family to spend the time they needed at her bedside to say goodbye.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, July 23 from 2 – 4 p.m. at Dolby, Blais, and Segee 434 River Rd Windham, ME 04062.

Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 673 Stevens Ave Portland, ME 04103 with a luncheon to follow.

To express condolences or to participate in Donna’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s memory to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074 or:

Muscular Dystrophy Association

161 N. Clark, Suite 3550

Chicago, IL 60601

