GARDINER – Erin had a personality that could light up a room, a smile that welcomed people into her fold, blue eyes that sparkled in all situations, and a mischievous streak that the good Lord may need to watch out for as she flies through the heavens. Yet, with all of that going for her, Erin couldn’t feel the love that those around her expressed and opted to join Our Lord Jesus on Thursday, July 13, 2023. I am confident that there is a party in heaven as Erin joins her grandmother, Marilyn Verhille, who passed away on Monday July 11.

Erin, born on May 27, 1983, was the beloved daughter of Gary and LeeAnn Verhille. She graduated from Gardiner Area High School where she excelled at field hockey. She went on to attend USM, playing field hockey, and developed some lifelong friendships.

In 2007, Erin and Mark Tinkham welcomed their first daughter, Addison, to the family. A few months later they wed. Erin, always up for a good party, decided that the rehearsal would last for a week where friends of the wedding party would celebrate at Sheepscott Lake until the wedding occurred on July 21. Within the next four years, Mark and Erin would welcome two more daughters into this world, Isabel and Lexi. Erin doted on her daughters, wanting to make sure they felt happy and loved. She prided herself in creating a warm home for the girls -they were her world.

Erin loved the warmth of the sunshine and would pack up the girls and spend a week or two in Florida during the winter. It was where she re-energized herself to make it until spring. She also enjoyed partying in the warmth as she and Mark would travel with family to adult destinations.

Erin had a big heart and enjoyed helping others. Once leaving education, she entered the medical field working for Maine General and eventually at Beacon as a hospice liaison.

Erin is survived by her parents, Gary and LeeAnn of Palermo; her husband, Mark; and daughters Addie, Izzy, and Lexi of Palermo; a brother, Eric (Alana) and their kids Liam, Landon, Lucas, Lawson of West Gardiner; brothers-in law Leo (Colleen) Tinkham and their kids Marin and Emmie of Portland; John (Kathy) and their kids Jake, Josh, and Aiden of Illinois; father-in-law, Don Tinkham of Portland; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. Erin also had a special bond with her cousin, Katie Michaud and Sara Thomson.

I wish Erin would have felt the love of those around her. As you sit in the warmth of sunlight, please raise a vanilla Stoly cosmo, while listening to Tennessee Whiskey in the background, and think of Erin’s bright blue eyes smiling at you.

Erin’s visitation will be held on Saturday, July 22 at the Gardiner Area High School Gym, West Hill Road, Gardiner from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. A reception at the American Legion, 396 Eastern Ave., Augusta, will follow the service.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family to help offset funeral costs and to support the girls.

Checks can be sent to

140 Sandy Cove

Palermo, Maine

Or Venmo @Mark-Tinkham-4