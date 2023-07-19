PORTLAND – Born in Portland, the son of Girolamo and Ida (Romano) Mastropasqua, Pat was raised on Munjoy Hill and attended Portland Schools.

After graduating from Portland High School, Pat worked for Marty’s Gulf, a family owned business, before starting a 30-year career with Nabisco/Kraft. In retirement, Pat worked for Hertz Corporation for nearly 18 years.

﻿In 1978, Pat married Ethel-Ann (Juliano), and together they raised three children, Anthony, Vincent, and Kristina. This past April, Pat and Ethel-Ann celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.

﻿Pat enjoyed carpentry, working on cars, taking drives along the Maine coast, and watching sports – especially horse racing and the New York Giants and Yankees.

﻿What Pat loved most was spending time with his family. He looked forward to his family’s weekly Sunday dinners and celebrating holidays and birthdays with his kids and grandchildren.

﻿Pat was predeceased by his sister Antoinette and two brothers, John and Anthony.

﻿He is survived by his wife Ethel-Ann; three children, Anthony, Vincent and his wife Kimberly, and Kristina; three grandchildren, Vincent, Giuliana, and Angelina; his sister Frances (Rinaldi); four nieces, a nephew, and several great nieces and nephews.

﻿A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated July 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Portland.

﻿Arrangements in the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home Portland, Maine. Fond remembrances and condolences for the Mastropasqua family may be left at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Pat’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at

https://www.stjude.org/

