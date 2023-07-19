SOUTH PORTLAND – Ronald F. Blanchard, 83, of South Portland, passed away on July 16, 2023. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. A Celebration of Life will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Highland Memorial Cemetery in South Portland. A reception will be held after the burial at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center. For full obituary and to offer online condolences, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

