1. Stone Symposium (photo credit: Jim Newton)

2. Brute (Granite, Stainless Steel sculpture by Isabel Kelley)

By Christine Selman

Advertisement

Boothbay Region Land Trust (BRLT) in partnership with the Maine Stone Workers Guild, is hosting a ten-day Stone Symposium along the seaside fields of Oak Point Farm as part of its Art for Acres event series. Beginning Friday, July 21 and extending through Sunday, July 30, visitors are invited to witness the unique art of stone sculpting every day between 10am-4pm on the land trust’s flagship preserve. This free public event, generously brought to you by Tindal and Callahan Real Estate, is sure to inspire all!

Throughout the symposium, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful trails and natural surroundings of Oak Point Farm while learning about the art of stone sculpting. Each day six stone workers will be demonstrating their craft by live-carving a stone sculpture from start to finish. Plan to visit multiple days to watch these works of art develop. Sculptors include Andreas von Huene, Dan Ucci, Isabel Kelley, John Catizone, Jr., Joseph DiMauro, and Sam Finkelstein. Helping hands and contributors also include Dick Alden and Bill Royall. A crafting tent will be available each day to provide visitors and children the opportunity to create their own soapstone pendants.

Oak Point Farm also offers ample recreational opportunities making it a perfect destination for the whole family. Enjoy the land trust’s universal access trail along a freshwater pond and the shores of Hodgdon Cove; visit the natural playground where our youngest visitors can explore nature though play; read a nature-themed picture book along the forested story trail; or find a quiet bench to observe wildlife and soak in the picturesque surroundings.

After enjoying the stone carving demonstration, visitors are welcome stop in the farmhouse visitor center where over 40 pieces of art will be on display from the region’s many renowned artists. These pieces, including works by Donald Demers, Brad Betts, Corinne McIntyre and many others, will be auctioned on August 4 during the land trust’s art auction fundraiser. The auction will include all sculptures created during the symposium as well. During the ten-day symposium, visitors can view art and submit absentee bids on auction items. For more information and tickets, visit bbrlt.org.

The vision of bringing the stone symposium to Oak Point Farm is the result of more than a year of planning and partnership between the Maine Stone Workers Guild and the Boothbay Region Land Trust. Boothbay Region Land Trust is a nonprofit land conservation organization with the mission of conserving the natural habitat, scenic beauty, and working lands of the Boothbay Region. The Maine Stone Workers Guild has a mission to recognize and encourage excellence in stonework and to educate the community to the value of its membership and resources. The two organizations envision this collaboration as a way

for the public to experience how nature can be impacted by art, as well as how art can be influenced by nature.

“The land trust and the art community in the Boothbay Region have a long history of supporting each other,” notes Skye Wood, BRLT Development Director and event organizer of Art for Acres. “Many of the region’s artists find inspiration on BRLT’s nature preserves, and they have long supported our conservation work through donations to fundraising art auctions. We are so pleased to host the incredible artists of the Maine Stone Workers Guild, and look forward to sharing this special event with the community.”

Oak Point Farm is located at 60 Samoset Rd in Boothbay Harbor. Questions regarding Art for Acres and the Stone Symposium can be directed to Boothbay Region Land Trust, 207-633-4818, or by emailing [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: