Brunswick is looking for residents to develop a master development and management plan for 229.4 acres of town property off Old Bath Road to be used for recreation and conservation.

The Captain William A. Fitzgerald Recreation & Conservation Special Committee will determine types of recreational uses for the land, which includes a freshwater pond, produce a preliminary site plan, develop a capital construction cost estimate for the facilities, perform a habitat assessment, recommend an ecological management plan and host community wide public forums.

The committee will prepare a final draft master plan for the property to present to the Town Council.

Applications, available at brunswickme.org, due by August 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: