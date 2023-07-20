SACO – Capt. Stephen L. Richmond USCG (Ret.), 86, of Saco, a proud Veteran of the United States Coast Guard, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.
He was born in Franklin, Mass. on March 28, 1937, a son of Rev. Charles and Mildred (Whittier) Richmond. As a young boy Stephen’s family relocated several times due to the pastoral needs of the various communities his father ministered to. Stephen graduated from Harvey High School in Plainsville, Ohio, class of 1955. He went on to study two years at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Stephen then enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, and proudly served an impressive 35 years. He retired in 1989 reaching the rank of Captain. Stephen went on to serve as Harbor Master for five years in Casco Bay for the City of Portland, retiring in 1994.
Stephen married the love of his life, Nancy Mason, on Nov. 10, 2006, on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas. They were snowbirds, living in Ft. Lonesome, Fla. in the winter and in Saco during the summer. Stephen generously donated his time as a volunteer at his church, organizing and conducting many of their youth sporting events.
Stephen had many interesting hobbies. He enjoyed following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Boston Celtics, the New England Patriots (especially during the Tom Brady years), and Ohio State Buckeyes Football. He also liked to take daily walks, and to swim at the local YMCA. In addition, Stephen and Nancy had the good fortune of returning a number of times to Eleuthera Island to vacation.
Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his cherished wife Nancy. He will be dearly missed by many.
Stephen was predeceased by his three brothers, Francis Richmond, Philip Richmond, and Stanley Richmond.
He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Richmond; his son Cory Richmond, daughter Wendy Richmond and partner Diane Grivas, son Eric Richmond, daughter Laura Richmond, son Shawn Richmond, stepdaughter Carol Dadiotes, stepson Demos Dadiotes and wife Jennifer. He is also survived by his grandson Kevin Richmond Grivas, his granddaughter Jordan Marie Richmond, by Jordan’s mother Raquel Houle, by three step-grandchildren, Lauren (Jake) Brown, Meghan (Ben) Henchel, Abigail Snow; and several special nieces and nephews Kent, Mark (Susan), Ruth (Chris), Kathy, Amy (Joe), Meg (Joe), David, Jennifer, Johannah (Glen), Juli, and Mark M.
Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. A Funeral Service will be held the following day at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Blue Point Congregational Church, Scarborough. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the South Buxton Cemetery at Tory Hill.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to two organizations close to Stephen’s heart:
Blue Point UCC
236 Pine Rd.
Scarborough, ME 04074 and: the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance
1005 Glebe Rd., Suite 220
Arlington, VA 22201
Blue Point Church: https://www.bluepointchurch.org/checkout/donate?donatePageId=627f9b3fe84541350c8e4b46&isSecureCheckoutRedirect=true
Coast Guard Mutual Assistance: https://www.cgmahq.org/give.html
