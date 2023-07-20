RAYMOND – Charles “Charlie” P. Turner, an amazing person, husband, father, passed peacefully on July 9, 2023 after a short stay at Coastal Manor nursing facility at the age of 88.

﻿Charlie was born Nov. 14, 1934 to the late Courtland and Grace Turner of Portland. Raised in Portland, he attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High. Then went on to college to follow his passion for educating and music and taught in Westbrook school teaching music and history for 38 years.

Charlie also was an active musician with knowledge of multiple instruments of all kinds and also was part of “The Don Doane’s Band” being their tenor sax band member.

While in college he met his soulmate and love of his life Dorothy (Dottie) A. Raynor (Turner) and married in 1962 and enjoyed every moment together for 56 glorious years. Where you would find one, you would find the other. Together they had one child Charles P. Turner Jr. “Chuck” in 1967 and that made their family complete and soon after moved to Raymond lakefront on Panther Pond.

Panther Pond soon became a huge part of his life along with his family, enjoying boating, snowmobiling, fishing, and enjoying the water and slow rides around the lake. Being a boat lover, he built 32 homemade race boats.

His real passion for Panther Pond was the health of the water and Charlie served as president of Raymond Water Ways as well as multiple water associations. During his 40 years with Raymond Water Ways, he and Dottie “of course” tested water quality on a regular basis and educated others to the importance of this and took great pride in keeping the water safe for all.

Charlie was predeceased by both of his parents, along with his only sister Rosemary, as well as his beautiful wife Dottie in 2018.

Charlie is survived by his son Chuck and his wife Susan, along with many friends and extended family.

Friends and family may visit at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd on July 27 from 4 to 7 p.m.

A private family burial will follow at a later date. Condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

﻿