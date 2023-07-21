People who are concerned about the climate crisis but not sure what to do about it should know that they are not alone. They should also know that the climate movement needs them; it needs all of us to do everything we can to address this crisis. Here are some ideas:

• Learn more about how our world is warming: the causes, consequences and actions that need to be taken to stop it. Start by visiting NASA’s website on climate at climate.nasa.gov.

• Talk about it, a lot, with friends, family, neighbors; everybody and anybody.

• Get involved; join a climate group or two. Offer to help using any personal skills. Donate funds. They could benefit from that, too.

• Get political; take to the streets, contact elected officials, repeatedly, at all levels of government, and demand that they take action to address this crisis. They were elected to serve the people. There is no higher service than protecting the world we live in.

• Walk the talk; take steps to reduce emissions. It is very freeing.

• Pace yourself; we are in this for the long haul. Have hope.

Ron Sadler

Rangeley



