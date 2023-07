BOSTON — Rafael Devers homered, Adam Duvall drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets 6-1 on Sunday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Atlanta Braves (Morton 10-7) at Boston Red Sox (TBD) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday TELEVISION: NESN

Boston opened a four-run third inning with seven straight hits, chasing an ineffective Carlos Carrasco. Connor Wong had three hits for the Red Sox, who finished with 15 and took two of three games in the series.

The victory kept Boston (53-47) tied with the rival New York Yankees for last place in the rugged AL East, though both are just two games out of a playoff spot.

Francisco Lindor had an RBI single off the Green Monster for the disappointing Mets (46-53), who could be a surprising seller heading into the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Carrasco (3-4) was charged with five runs and 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings as his ERA rose to 5.82. He received a visit from an athletic trainer in the first inning.

Duvall had an RBI single in the first and a run-scoring double in the third before scoring on a single by rookie Triston Casas. Yu Chang greeted reliever Drew Smith with an RBI single, and Wong scored on Smith’s wild pitch.

Advertisement

Devers launched his 24th homer in the seventh.

For the third time since the All-Star break, the Red Sox went with an opener. Brennan Bernardino pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings with three strikeouts before handing off to Chris Murphy, who kept the Mets off the scoreboard until the sixth.

Boston used seven pitchers, with Murphy (1-0) going 3 2/3 innings for his first major league win.

ON POINT

Left fielder Mark Canha became the first Mets outfielder with three assists in one game since Endy Chavez in 2006. Canha threw out Jarren Duran at the plate in the first inning and cut down Casas trying to stretch a single off the base of the Green Monster in the fifth. Canha was also credited with an assist when Devers overran third base in the third.

MEET ME AT THE PLATE

Advertisement

It was a family reunion during the pregame lineup exchange, as Boston Manager Alex Cora looked across and saw older brother Joey, the third-base coach for the Mets.

WIPED AWAY

Boston had four runners erased four different ways, all coming at different bases. Duvall was picked off first base in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Right fielder Starling Marte (migraines) is “doing well,” according to Manager Buck Showalter. “He’s back in New York. He’s had three good days there. He’s had a lot of challenges this year physically that he hasn’t talked about,” Showalter said. … The extent of infielder Luis Guillorme’s calf injury and how much time he is likely to miss will become clearer after he undergoes imaging, Showalter said. Guillorme got hurt Saturday and was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Red Sox: Shortstop Trevor Story (offseason elbow surgery), who played three games with the Portland Sea Dogs on a rehab assignment, is expected to continue his rehab this week at Triple-A Worcester. … Right-hander John Schreiber (strain) is close to being activated after appearing in five rehab games. … Catcher Reese McGuire (oblique) begins a rehab assignment Tuesday with the WooSox.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous