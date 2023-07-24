When it comes to choosing a mini golf course, there’s more to consider than which one is closest.

Think about what sort of outing you’re hoping to have. A fun and relaxing evening, maybe with some food and drinks? An outlet for your insatiable desire to win? A course with special features, like say, animatronic dinosaurs?

You can find all that and more among Maine’s mini golf courses. We’ve rounded up more than a dozen, from Arundel to Bar Harbor, that you can find at pressherald.com/guides. But here we’re highlighting a few that are new, others that are worth seeking out for being unique, and couple more that offer food, for a fuller experience.

GREENER PASTURES

Great competitions require great venues. These new (or recently renovated) businesses provide state-of-the-art courses for friendly feuds and sibling showdowns. What Augusta is to the Masters, these courses are to your (equally serious) mini golf rivalries.

Moose Mountain Mini Golf and Ice Cream

Moose Mountain still has that new golf course smell, as it just opened on July 1. The course is themed everything Maine and includes a lobster shack hole, a bear cave, a campfire hole and more. The course also has an ice cream spot serving 24 flavors and brings food trucks in for special events.

663 Main St., Richmond; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $13, $11 for kids (12 and under). moosemountainpark.com

Hermit’s Adventure Golf at Desert of Maine

The Desert of Maine’s mini golf course, which opened last year, includes water features, challenging holes and desert-themed sculptures. Tickets for mini golf are separate from general admission to the rest of the classic tourist spot.

95 Desert Road, Freeport; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $12, $11 for kids (12 and under). desertofmaine.com/mini-golf

Schooner Mini Golf

Originally opened in 1988, Schooner Mini Golf worked with a renowned course designer during the offseason to create a course that is both uncluttered and challenging. Included in the renovation is a new beer garden with a complete menu of Maine brews, and the course is designed so that you can get a refill before taking on the back nine. Ice cream is also available.

58 Ocean Park Road, Saco; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (last golfers at 9:15 p.m., beer garden open noon to 9 p.m.); $9, $8 for ages 5-12, $5 for ages 4 and under. schoonerminigolf.com

Martel’s Ice Cream and Mini Golf

Martel’s has been making its own ice cream since 1986, but new this year is a second mini golf course, called Maine Getaway, that promises putters “a taste of Maine from forest to coast.” Its original course, Serenity Falls, features a waterfall and rivers among the landscaping for a “peaceful” experience, and its carpets were replaced this year.

757 Portland Road, Saco; 10 a.m to 8 p.m. daily; $10, $8 for kids (11 and under). martelsicecream.com

NOT PAR FOR THE COURSE

Mini golf courses are known for striking themes and features. These courses go above and beyond.

Cardinal Cove Mini Golf Center

“A little bit of golf, a little bit of agritourism,” reads Cardinal Cove’s website. The golf course is filled with edible and medicinal plants and stocked with farm animals to keep you on your toes.

773 Commercial St, Rockport; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; $5 for ages 18 and up, $4 for ages 5-17, free under 5. cardinalcoveme.wixsite.com

Raptor Falls Mini Golf and Ice Cream

Life finds a way. At Raptor Falls, you can have an audience of animatronic dinosaurs watching your every putt. Opened in 2019, the course includes a volcano with waterfalls, rushing streams and wide variety of plant life. There’s also ice cream.

1912 Portland Road, Arundel; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; $13, $10 for kids (12 and under). raptorfalls.com

HOLE FOODS

The businesses behind these mini golf courses are food ones first, so if you’re looking for more complete outing, they’re good bets for a bite before or after you play.

Gifford’s in Waterville

With partnerships with the likes of the Boston Celtics and L.L. Bean, Gifford’s has cemented itself as a first-class New England ice cream brand. At the company’s Waterville and Skowhegan stands, you can play mini golf, too.

170 Silver St., Waterville, and 307 Madison Ave., Skowhegan; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; $9. giffordsicecream.com

Roy’s All Steak Hamburgers and Golf Center

Roy’s might market its burgers front and center, but at this seasonal location, there’s so much more, starting with the menu, which also includes hot dogs, lobster rolls and clam cakes. Mini golf is among many activities available, along with disc golf, batting cages and a driving range. On Fridays, cars and bikes of all makes and models congregate for Cruise Night.

2514 Turner Road, Auburn; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; $8. roysgolf.com

