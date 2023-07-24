PHILADELPHIA — Colton Cowser hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning after helping to throw out the potential go-ahead run in the eighth to lift the surging Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Ryan Mountcastle and Jordan Westburg went deep for the AL-East leading Orioles, who have won 13 of 16 games. Baltimore is 21/2 games ahead of the idle Tampa Bay.

Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber drove in runs for the defending NL champion Phillies. Philadelphia has lost five of six.

Cowser entered as a defensive replacement for Aaron Hicks in the third inning after Hicks was hurt making a diving catch. The Orioles led 2-1 in the eighth when Castellanos lined a two-out single to center with runners on first and second. Schwarber scored easily from second, and Bryce Harper tried to put Philadelphia ahead by reaching home from first base. But shortstop Jorge Mateo took Cowser’s throw and fired home to catcher James McCann, whose tag in Harper’s chest just got him before his hand touched the plate.

After Gunnar Henderson walked with one out and went to second on a wild pitch in the ninth, Cowser lined a double to left off Craig Kimbrel that went off the glove of diving left fielder Schwarber.

Bryan Baker (4-3) was on the mound for Castellanos’ hit and was credited with the victory.

Cionel Pérez pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his first save.

Westburg put Baltimore in front 1-0 in the second with a solo shot. The opposite-field drive to right on a 1-0, 90 mph sinker was the first career home run for Westburg, a 2020 first-round pick who made his big-league debut June 26.

The Phillies tied it in the fifth on Schwarber’s sacrifice fly before the Orioles went back in front in the sixth on Mountcastle’s one-out homer to center.

TIGERS 5, GIANTS 1: Tarik Skubal struck out nine while recording his first victory in over a year and Detroit handed visiting San Francisco its season-worst sixth consecutive loss.

Skubal (1-1), who was making his fourth start of the year, held the Giants scoreless on two hits in five innings in a game that was a makeup of an April 16 postponement. His previous victory came against Oakland on July 21 last season. He underwent flexor tendon surgery in August.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ROYALS 5, GUARDIANS 3: Salvador Perez became the 10th player in major league history to hit 200 homers as a catcher and Ryan Yarbrough allowed one run in six innings, lifting Kansas City to a win in Cleveland.

Perez hit a two-run shot in the sixth off Logan Allen (4-3) to put Kansas City ahead 4-0. He has 240 homers overall in 12 seasons. Hall of Famer Mike Piazza holds the big league record for homers as a catcher with 396.

TWINS 4, MARINERS 3: Carlos Correa’s flare to right field evaded a sliding Teoscar Hernández and scored automatic runner Donovan Solano as Minnesota won its second straight game in extra innings, beating Seattle in Minneapolis.

Solano moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Christian Vázquez, and Ryan Jeffers reached when no Seattle player covered first base on another bunt. Correa then sent a soft liner to right, where Hernández tried, but failed, to make a sliding catch for the third out.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 10, NATIONALS 6: Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer, Alan Trejo had a double and three singles, and Colorado won in Washington.

NOTES

BRAVES: NL-leading Atlanta added a pair of relievers to its injury plagued bullpen, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas.

The Braves gave up pitching prospects Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon to land the 32-year-old Johnson, who began the season as the Rockies closer. He has 13 saves but was removed from that role in early June while saddled with a 7.50 ERA through 24 innings.

Hearn was acquired from the Rangers for cash considerations after being designated for assignment last week. He gives the Braves another left-hander in the bullpen, but is more of a depth acquisition since he has minor-league options remaining.

TWINS: Byron Buxton was placed on the paternity list by Minnesota, who recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul.

GUARDIANS: Shane Bieber, who has not pitched since July 9 because of right elbow inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a procedural move.

Manager Terry Francona said the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner did not experience a setback while rehabilitating in Cleveland, but is not on track to return until mid-September.

