PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will miss the season after he sustained a knee injury when he was struck by a jet ski, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

Hines was expected to be the Bills’ primary kick returner and a backup running back used primarily on third downs.

Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement about his injury. Hines will require surgery, the person said.

It was not immediately known when and where he was hurt.

Hines joined the Bills in a trade with Indianapolis last November and appeared in a combined 16 games and started five. He caught 30 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown and ran 24 times for 33 yards and a TD.

The NFL Network first reported Hines’ injury.

BRONCOS: The NFL suspended Denver defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for betting on league games during the 2022 season.

Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022, becomes the latest in a growing list of players suspended for gambling on games or in NFL locker rooms. He will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.

“Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” the Broncos said in a statement. “The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s gambling policy.”

LIONS: Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson does not have structural damage to his right knee after going down Monday with a noncontact injury, a person familiar with his test results told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced an update on Gardner-Johson’s injury, which occurred on the second day of training camp. Gardner-Johnson, a key addition this year, was carted off the field after grabbing his right knee during a noncontact drill.

The injury potentially was a major setback for a team that invested a lot to improve the secondary in hopes of contending and winning the NFC North this season.

Detroit signed Gardner-Johnson to an $8 million, one-year deal in March after adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency.

COLTS: Quarterback Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, and Indianapolis agreed to terms on four-year, $34 million contract that’s fully guaranteed.

Richardson was one of the few remaining first-round picks who remained unsigned with training camps either underway or about to begin.

The Colts are counting on the former Florida star to provide some long-term stability at the sport’s most important position. They drafted Richardson behind 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud but ahead of Kentucky’s Will Levis.

The 6-foot-4, 232-pound Richardson posted the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.43 seconds) along with the best vertical jump (40 1/2 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 9 inches) of the 15 quarterbacks at the NFL combine.

He was a no-brainer for the Colts, who went 4-12-1 last season with three different starters. The question now is when will Richardson take over. A franchise that has had six different starters in as many seasons will chose between journeyman Gardner Minshew and Richardson during camp and the preseason.

TEXANS: C.J. Stroud of Houston agreed to fully guaranteed, four-year contract.

Stroud agreed to a $36 million deal with Houston, a person familiar with the contract told The AP.

Stroud, who was drafted second overall, is expected to replace Davis Mills, who struggled as the Texans’ starter for the last two seasons. Mills went 5-22-1 in 28 games, including 26 starts.

BENGALS: Joe Burrow reported to training camp without a long-term contract extension, and Cincinnati executives refused to discuss the state of the negotiations with the franchise quarterback.

Signing the 2022 Pro Bowler and 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year to an extension was a goal of the team this summer. Both sides have done an incredible job of keeping details of the talks locked down tight.

“I have bound myself not to talk about Joe’s contract,” Bengals owner Mike Brown told reporters a day before camp opens. “They don’t think it’s helpful for the negotiations. The other side has made the same commitment, and they have not broken it.”

The new deal for the top overall pick in the 2020 draft is expected to make him one of the highest paid players in the NFL.

Cincinnati picked up the fifth-year option on Burrow’s rookie contract in April ahead of an expected megadeal, which, based on what other top quarterbacks are making, could put him in the range of $50 million a season.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle locked up edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for the next three seasons, agreeing to an extension worth up to $59 million on the cusp of training camp.

Nwosu’s deal includes $32 million guaranteed and was confirmed to The Associated Press by his agents from Rosenhaus Sports Representation on Monday night. Seattle’s players report for camp on Tuesday with the first on-field work slated for Wednesday.

Nwosu thrived in 2022, his first season with the Seahawks. He started all 17 games and set career highs in sacks with 9 1/2 and tackles with 66. Nwosu had 12 tackles for loss, forced three fumbles and recovered two.

RAIDERS: Las Vegas signed two-time All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters on Monday in an effort to address one of their most pressing needs.

The 30-year-old Peters will be among the veterans who reports to the club on Tuesday. Las Vegas’ training camp opens Wednesday.

“WELCOME TO THE GANG,” Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby tweeted.

The Raiders are hoping to get the version of Peters who has 32 career interceptions, six returned for touchdowns. He had only one interception last season with the Baltimore Ravens after missing 2021 with a torn ACL.

DOLPHINS: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has resolved his dispute with a man he was accused of assaulting at a marina.

Hill’s attorney and the lawyer for the man, who works for a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami, released a statement to ESPN on Monday.

“The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences,” read the joint statement provided by Evan Feldman, the attorney for the employee of the Kelly Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, Hill’s attorney.

Hill had been under investigation by Miami-Dade police for assault and battery after it was reported that he got into an argument with the employee, which apparently ended with Hill hitting the man.

The NFL reportedly requested video footage from the incident.

Hill, a 29-year-old All-Pro, will begin his second training camp with the Miami Dolphins this week. He led the Dolphins with 119 receptions for 1,710 yards in 2022.

