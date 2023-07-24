HIGH SCHOOLS

Kevin Gray, wrestling coach at Noble High, will be among three people inducted into the Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance’s Hall of Fame on Aug. 19.

Gray became the Knights’ head coach in 2017-18 and directed the team to state titles in 2020 and 2023. He was also a 100-win wrestler at Noble, a Division I wrestler at Duquesne University and a 14-year assistant coach for Noble.

Also being inducted will be former Gardiner Area High School and University of Southern Maine wrestler Dan Del Gallo and Mountain Valley Coach Gary Dolloff. Del Gallo was a three-time state champion and two-time New England runner-up at Gardiner before posting a 137-19 record at USM, including winning the 149-pound Division III national championship as a senior in 2017. Dolloff, who wrestled at Rumford High, has been Mountain Valley’s head coach from 2001-2011 and 2013-present. Under Dolloff, Mountain Valley has won three Class B state titles and 10 regional championships.

SOFTBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE REGIONAL: Bonny Eagle bounced back from losing its opening game of the New England Regional softball tournament for 11-12-year-olds with a 16-2 win over Massachusetts on Monday at Bristol, Connecticut.

Advertisement

Bonny Eagle, the Maine state champion, stays alive in the double-elimination tournament and will next face Vermont, which lost 11-1 to Connecticut on Monday. Bonny Eagle lost its opening game to Vermont, falling 10-1 after the game was tied 1-1 in the fifth inning.

The Maine team gets another shot at Vermont at 4 p.m. on Tuesday with both teams facing elimination.

BASEBALL

NECBL: Anthony DeFabbia threw six scoreless innings and combined with two relievers for the shutout as Mystic beat the Sanford Mainers 3-0 in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game on Monday in Sanford.

Mystic took a 1-0 lead in the third on Sam Kirkpatrick’s bases-loaded walk. Mystic added to its lead with two runs in the top of the ninth as Jack Goodman had an RBI triple and Landon Moran added an RBI double

Matthew Polk had two hits for the Mainers. Jack Mullen took the loss, allowing one run on five hits over five innings while striking out five and walking two.

Advertisement

SOCCER

SAUDIS CHASING MBAPPE: Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Hilal has extended a $1.1 billion offer to sign French striker Kylian Mbappe, according to multiple reports.

The deal includes a record transfer fee of $332 million to Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe’s current club in France’s Ligue 1. PSG has reportedly accepted Al-Hilal’s transfer fee offer and has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe.

The package also includes a one-year salary package of $776 million to Mbappe. The one-year contract for the 2023-24 season would allow Mbappe to sign with Spanish giant Real Madrid next summer, the team he has been linked to in recent years.

Mbappe, 24, isn’t interested in the offer, according to ESPN.

Al Hilal’s offer would make Mbappé the most expensive player transfer fee in history, eclipsing the $262m PSG paid for Neymar’s rights when the team signed from Barcelona in 2017.

Advertisement

Mbappe is engaged in a contract standoff with PSG. He has said he won’t re-sign with the club after his contract ends in 2024 and he would become a free agent. Al-Hilal is chasing Mbappe after Lionel Messi rejected their three-year, $1.6 billion offer.

COLLEGES

NORTHWESTERN: The hazing scandal at Northwestern University has widened to include a volleyball player who on Monday became the first female athlete to sue the university over allegations she was retaliated against for reporting mistreatment and a new lawsuit by former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates.

“This shows that it isn’t just men,” said Parker Stinar, one of her attorneys. “It isn’t just football players.”

The private school in Evanston, Illinois, is facing multiple lawsuits, including the one on behalf of Yates, which alleges hazing by teammates that includes sexual abuse. The 52-page complaint also says coaches made racially charged comments to players of color.

TENNIS

Advertisement

HAMBURG OPEN: Third-seeded American Bernarda Pera moved into the second round of the Hamburg European Open after beating Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sönmez 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 on Monday.

In the men’s competition, another 19-year-old, French player Luca Van Assche, defeated Alexandre Muller 7-6 (3), 6-4 on his Hamburg debut.

ZVEREV DENIES CHARGES: Alexander Zverev has again denied allegations of assault after the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin applied for a penalty order to be made against the German tennis star.

“From my side, I completely reject the allegations. My lawyers will take care of the matter. I won’t say any more than that,” Zverev said at the Hamburg European Open on Monday in comments reported by news agency DPA.

DPA reported the Tiergarten District Court confirmed receipt of the prosecutor’s application on July 7 and that Zverev was accused of assault. The court did not provide further details.

BASKETBALL

Advertisement

WORLD CUP: Minnesota Timberwolves sixth man Kyle Anderson will play for China in the FIBA Basketball World Cup starting next month.

Anderson and the Chinese Basketball Association on Monday announced Anderson’s addition to the roster. Anderson’s maternal great grandfather was Chinese, making Anderson eligible to play for China as a naturalized citizen.

HOCKEY

NHL: Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill has signed a two-year contract extension less than a month after being named GM of the year following the team’s run to the Western Conference Final.

The deal announced Monday would keep Nill with the Stars through the 2025-26 season. The 65-year-old has said he hopes to work out a succession plan with owner Tom Gaglardi.

Nill just finished his 10th season in Dallas, which ended with a six-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights after the Stars fell behind the eventual Stanley Cup champions 3-0 in the West final.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous