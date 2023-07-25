NEW YORK — Aaron Judge is playing simulated games at the New York Yankees’ training complex in Tampa, Florida, as he gets closer to returning from a toe injury.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said Judge’s status is “day by day” and he didn’t know if the slugger would require a minor league rehab assignment before coming off the injured list.

When asked Tuesday if Judge could possibly play for New York at first-place Baltimore this weekend, Boone said: “I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

Last year’s AL MVP has been sidelined since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3 when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium.

His progression has accelerated since the All-Star break, and Judge faced live pitching Sunday at Yankee Stadium for the first time since the injury. He saw 16 pitches in a simulated game against teammate Jonathan Loáisiga, who is rehabbing from right elbow surgery. Judge fouled off four and did not put any balls in play.

Boone said Judge took at-bats Tuesday in Florida, played the field for “five innings or so” and “ran the bases a little bit.”

“Hopefully more of the same and maybe a little more volume tomorrow,” Boone said at Yankee Stadium before his team’s Subway Series opener against the New York Mets.

“Right now it’s just, down there we’re seeing how this goes and seeing if we can kind of script things and make sure he’s getting a lot of at-bats.”

Judge has acknowledged he won’t be pain-free when he returns, but the Yankees think he’ll be able to play right field rather than just serve as a designated hitter.

WHITE SOX: Chicago reinstated third baseman Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list and optioned catcher Carlos Pérez to Triple-A Charlotte.

Moncada was placed on the IL on June 15 with lower back inflammation. He played eight games in a rehab stint at Charlotte, batting .333 (10 for 30).

The 28-year-old Moncada is hitting .232 with three homers and 13 RBI in 38 games with Chicago this year.

RAYS: Tampa Bay will return to Port Charlotte for spring training in 2024 after relocating this year because of extensive damage their team training facilities suffered during Hurricane Ian.

The Rays had trained since 2009 at Charlotte Sports Park, which is about 80 miles south of their regular-season home of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

ROCKIES: Colorados placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left index finger.

The team said the move is retroactive to Saturday.

Bryant was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the fourth inning Saturday against the Marlins. Initial X-rays were negative. Manager Bud Black said Bryant experienced soreness, and further imaging was conducted in Washington, where the Rockies are playing the Nationals, indicating the fracture.

Bryant is hitting .251 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 65 games.

