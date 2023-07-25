ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow went seven strong innings, Brandon Lowe homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Glasnow (4-3) allowed one run, two hits, two walks and struck out eight.

Jason Adam and Pete Fairbanks completed the two-hitter, with Fairbanks working the ninth for his 12th save.

Lowe made it 4-1 with a sixth-inning solo drive off reliever George Sorian. The Rays improved to 5-14 in July.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went 0 for 4 and had his major league-best batting average drop from .379 to .375.

The Marlins have lost nine of 10 overall, and dropped 10 straight on the road. Miami is 2-19 against the Rays, dating to May 14, 2019.

Yandy Díaz doubled in two runs during a three-run second off Edward Cabrera (5-6). The first baseman left the game in the third with left groin tightness that occured when he made an extended stretch on second baseman Lowe’s throw.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 5, ROYALS 1: Bo Naylor had his first career two-homer game and drove in three runs as Cleveland beat Kansas City in Cleveland, handing Royals pitcher Zack Greinke his 16th consecutive road loss.

Naylor hit a 430-foot solo shot to right in the third inning and a 397-foot blast to right-center in the fifth to score Myles Straw for his first home runs at Progressive Field. The 23-year-old rookie catcher entered the game with two home runs.

