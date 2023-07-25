EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants settled on a one-year contract for the star running back just in time for training camp.

The Giants confirmed Tuesday that Barkley signed his tender sheet worth $10.1 million given to him in March as a franchised player. The potential value of the contract was bumped up $11 million with $909,000 worth of incentives, a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The deal came on the day players reported to training came in New Jersey and a day before they started practice for the 2023 season.

The Giants and Barkley cannot discuss a new contract again until the end of this season. New York maintains the right to franchise him again in 2024.

This signing avoids a potential distraction in training camp. Because the 26-year-old Barkley did not get a new long-term contract by the July 17 deadline for franchised players and he had not signed his tender offer, he would not have been able to attend camp. There was speculation he might sit out camp and miss some of the season.

That ended with the signing.

Barkley, who was not happy being tagged, ran for a career-best 1,312 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season in helping the Giants (9-7-1) make the playoff for the first time since 2016. He also shared the team lead in receptions with 57 in his second Pro Bowl season.

The $11 million salary puts Barkley among the NFL’s highest-paid running backs. San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey ($16 million) New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara ($15 million), Tennessee’s Derrick Henry ($12.5 million) and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb ($12.2 million) are the top four earners among running backs in average annual salary.

CHARGERS: Justin Herbert is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with Los Angeles.

The extension came as the Chargers reported for training camp earlier in the day. Their first practice is Wednesday. Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpasses the $260 million, five-year extension ($52 million average) Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed three months ago, a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press.

FLORES LAWSUIT: A federal judge said that she’s not changing her decision to let NFL coach Brian Flores put the league and three of its teams on trial over his claims that he and other Black coaches face discrimination.

Judge Valerie Caproni’s written ruling in Manhattan federal court came after both sides in the case asked her to reconsider her March decision.

The judge ruled then that claims by two coaches who joined the Flores lawsuit after it was filed early last year must proceed to arbitration, where NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will presumably serve as arbitrator.

She said Flores can proceed to trial with his claims against the league and three teams: the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Houston Texans.

In February 2022, Flores sued the league and several teams, saying the league was “rife with racism,” particularly in its hiring and promotion of Black coaches.

When she ruled in March, Caproni wrote that descriptions by the coaches of their experiences of racial discrimination in a league with a “long history of systematic discrimination toward Black players, coaches, and managers – are incredibly troubling.”

49ERS: Quarterback Brock Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason.

General Manager John Lynch said that Purdy has been given the green light from doctors to practice after making good progress in his rehabilitation.

“Brock’s cleared and ready to go,” Lynch said. “He’s been cleared. He’s going to be without restrictions. Having said that, we’re sticking to and adhering to a plan. He got after it the last couple days and we upped his pitch count. We believe in that plan.”

The Niners will ease Purdy back into the flow and won’t have him throw more than two days in a row so he won’t take part in the team’s first practice Wednesday after throwing the past two days.

But Purdy is expected to resume his role as starter with the first team at practice Thursday, with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold sharing first-team reps when Purdy can’t go.

The 49ers are expected to start camp without 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa on the field. Bosa is seeking a long-term contract and could be in line for the richest deal of any defensive player. Bosa is currently under contract on the fifth-year option for $17.9 million this season. He is subject to fines of $40,000 a day if he doesn’t show up to camp, according to the collective bargaining agreement.

SAINTS: Jimmy Graham, one of the most productive and popular tight ends in New Orleans Saints history, is back with the club that developed the former college basketball power forward more than a decade ago – albeit under considerably different circumstances.

Veteran NFL guard Trai Turner is returning to the state where he starred for LSU, making New Orleans his fifth different NFL home in the past five years.

The Saints announced the one-year contracts for each player as veterans reported for the club’s training camp at team headquarters.

COWBOYS: Dallas and cornerback Trevon Diggs agreed, the reporting day for training camp, on a $97 million, five-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Diggs news came just as right guard Zack Martin officially became a camp holdout, with another person telling the AP the six-time All-Pro didn’t report to camp as he seeks a reworked contract.

FALCONS: Atlanta re-signed free agent tight end MyCole Pruitt as players reported for Wednesday’s first practice of training camp.

Pruitt had 16 catches for 150 yards and four touchdowns last season while starting four games with Atlanta. His signing adds depth to a position already bolstered by the offseason trade with New England for Jonnu Smith.

PRO BOWL: The 2024 Pro Bowl Games are coming back to Orlando.

The NFL announced the reimagined Pro Bowl, which was held in central Florida four straight seasons between 2017-2020, will be played at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4.

The weeklong event features AFC vs. NFC stars competing in various skills challenges and culminates with a flag-football game. Peyton Manning and his brother, Eli, again will coach the two teams.

CHIEFS: Wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery Tuesday morning for a torn meniscus in his knee, but Coach Andy Reid hasn’t ruled Toney out of the team’s season opener against Detroit.