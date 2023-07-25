GORHAM – Dana Richard Spiller passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at his home due to complications arising from diabetes. He was born in Portland, Maine, to Wallace “Wally ”H. Spiller Jr. and Ruth “Ruthie” J. Spiller. Being raised in Portland, Dana played at various levels of baseball throughout his childhood and was given the name “Catman” because of his ability to quickly track and run down virtually any ball that was hit to the outfield. He graduated from Deering High School in 1969 and went on to earn his degree in Building Construction from SMVTI in 1971.

After completing college, the draft for the Vietnam War was still going on. Dana grew restless as he watched many of his friends get drafted, so he took it upon himself to enlist in the U.S. Army in the summer of 1971. He drove himself to Georgia to complete basic training. Upon completion, he was given orders which led him to South Korea to serve in and around Seoul and along the DMZ which is also known as the 38th parallel. While serving there, Dana was awarded The Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service. He completed two tours of duty in South Korea before his orders brought him back stateside.

Soon after arriving in South Korea, Dana was at the military PX store on base and met the love of his life; Im Sun (who became known as Judy by her soon to be many American friends). They began dating and came back to Portland, to become married in October of 1973. Although divorced, in 1998, Dana still loved Judy dearly as they remained close confidants to one another all the way up to the time of his passing.

After fulfilling his commitment to the U.S. Army, he returned to the building construction field and went to work for his father at Wally’s Construction as a carpenter. He also enlisted in the Army National Guard and served for a total of 16 years.

In 1978, Dana decided to spread his wings and take the leap of faith to go out on his own and establish Dana’s Construction. He did most types of building construction work from “frame to finish” as well as many remodeling jobs. Dana became a master of his craft and built a countless number of houses, camps, garages, additions, and remodeled homes throughout Portland and many surrounding towns including his own, on Bailey Avenue in Portland. He believed in doing it right the first time, taking the time to explain things to customers, treating them fairly and with the utmost respect.

The Belvedere Hotel in Old Orchard Beach became one of his largest remodeling projects and finest piece of craftsmanship. The hotel was owned by his very close friends, Anthony “Tony” and Evelyn Roloff. The Belvedere Hotel was originally built in 1938 with 20-plus rooms but only two community bathrooms on each floor. Over a period of many years, Dana transformed this outdated facility into a four/five star hotel with an “owner’s penthouse apartment” on the top floor, numerous suites, kitchenettes, and several gigantic decks that overlook the Atlantic Ocean. It is now known as The Beach House of Old Orchard. He took tremendous pride in his work and craftsmanship over his 50 plus year career. He worked right up until the day before his passing in hopes it would help to keep him young.

Dana was a NASCAR junky and practically worshipped Jeff Gordon. He acquired thousands of NASCAR collectibles over the years. Since Jeff’s retirement, Dana had become a Chase Elliot fan. He enjoyed going to the races at Daytona and Talladega, but also loved camping out at Loudon for both races each year. Dana was also a fan of the Boston Red Sox, Bruins, and the Green Bay Packers. He relished the times, watching games with two of his dearest friends; Kendra Johnson and Adam Lohnes at their home in Portland.

Dana cherished all the holidays with family and friends. He put on numerous extravagant fireworks displays for the 4th of July and went all out “Clark Griswold” with his animated inflatable decorations and Christmas light display at his home each year. He enjoyed the family barbeques at “Brother Mike’s house in Windham and spending time with all his family.

He was predeceased by his father, Wallace “Wally” H Spiller Jr, his mother Ruth “Ruthie” J Spiller, and his beloved Bichon Frise, TJ.

Dana is survived by his former wife of 25 years, Im Sun “Judy” To, of South Portland their son David Spiller (Jennifer Robinson) of Gorham, their son Jason Spiller (Loreal “Lori” Chapa) of Gorham , sister Gloria Gray (Philip “Butch” Gray) of Portland, brother Gary Spiller (Cheryl Spiller) of Poland, brother Michael Spiller (Elaine Spiller) of Windham, grandson Daniel Spiller of Gorham, Sidney Gray of Windham who was like a grandson, several cousins, four nieces and four nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, July 27, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road in South Portland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 29, at the funeral home, followed by burial at Highland Memorial Cemetery, South Portland. The reception will be held at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center (next door to the funeral home) immediately after the burial. All are welcome to attend any/all services.

Dana lived a very full life with his family, friends, and work and remained a kid at heart. He loved them all very dearly and appreciated each and every single one. He was taken from us far too soon and is already missed by so many.

