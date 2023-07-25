BUXTON (BAR MILLS) – Eleanor G. Mercier, 95, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2023, at St. Andre Healthcare.
She was born in Saco on Sept. 8, 1927, and worked for many years at West Point Pepperell.
She was predeceased by her husband David in 1984.
Eleanor leaves behind her children: Mary Godreau and her husband Michael of West Palm Beach, Fla., and China, Maine, and David Mercier III of Kennebunk; grandchildren: Tara Crocker, Robyn Mercier, and Jodi Ireland; great-grandchildren: Jace, Caleb, Tyler, and Carter; and great-great-grandchildren: Emmylou, Finnegan, Kaizer, and Oaklee.
Burial will be private at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.
