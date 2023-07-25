Salldin, Erlene (Hagan-Allen) July 18, 2023. Celebration of life, Marco’s Restaurant in Lewiston, July 27, at 12 p.m. Arrangements, Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, Lewiston.
