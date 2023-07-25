SOUTH BRISTOL – June Alice Bloomfield Bourne passed away on July 19, 2023, surrounded by her family. She grew up and spent her early adult life in Glen Ridge, New Jersey with her husband of 56 years, Don. She and Don moved to Maine, their dream location, and there she stayed. ﻿

A longtime resident of South Bristol, Maine, she enjoyed gardening and flowers, dancing and singing, throwing parties, volunteering and beagles. She was an avid church goer and recently attended the First Union Church of South Bristol. She volunteered much of her time at church and in the community. She, with help from friends, prepared many church suppers, collected and sold rummage, and sang in the choir. She was a lifelong community volunteer, including Scouting, docenting, Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, Historical Celebrations, and many more.﻿

She loved to dance and sing. She was on an aerobic dance team in Yarmouth, Maine that would put on a show for seniors in nursing homes until she was 80. She was a Member of Hearts Ever Young. She was known to dance the night away at many weddings and banquets. ﻿

She loved her beagles and other rescues. It all started when she had a young family and a friend couldn’t take their beagle to their city apartment, here comes Poochie. Then Penny, Jenny, and Stephie. Then she started rescuing them: Homer I, Snickers, Susie, Stella, Homer II, Dolly, and finally Homer III. She loved them dearly, and surely they will all meet her over the Rainbow Bridge.

﻿She loved a good celebration. She was the founder of the McFarland’s Cove Drinking and Chowder Society annual 4th of July celebration. She, husband Don, and many cove friends, were instrumental in the restoration and preservation of the Thompson Ice House in South Bristol, Maine. She scooped many cones at its Ice Cream Social and cooked buckets of beans for the ice cutting. She had a wonderful 90th birthday celebration at the 1812 Farm in December. ﻿

She will be missed by her family and many friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in South Bristol.﻿

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous