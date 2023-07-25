SCARBOROUGH – Suzanne Elizabeth Cole-Kohlberg, 65, of Prouts Neck, passed away on July 7, 2023, after a two-year long battle with cancer.

The funeral service will be held in New York City on what would have been her 66th birthday in early September and will be private to the family and close friends.

Suzanne was born in Denver, Colo., on Sept. 3, 1957, to Charles Cole and Anne Leicham, spending her formative years in Merced, California graduating from Merced High School. She continued on to U.C. Berkeley where she received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in architecture and went on to have an impressive career at Gensler in San Francisco.

Suzanne was a devoted mother, friend, and avid traveler. She enjoyed studying art and was an experienced painter herself. She was a passionate philanthropist, whose interest lay with art, monument restoration, and woman’s rights. She was also a keen problem-solver who was often quick to lend a hand on difficult projects in both her professional and personal life. Suzanne had a wonderful heart and spirit that touched many lives around her. She had a quick wit, a dry sense of humor, a contagious smile, and a belly laugh that will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and those that know her. To know Suzanne is to love Suzanne.

Suzanne is survived by her three daughters; Casey Kohlberg of Manhattan, Madeleine Kohlberg of Manhattan, and Charlotte Kohlberg of Maine.

To view Suzanne’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

