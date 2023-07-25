BASEBALL

Shane Matheny had two hits and two RBI as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 6-0, in an Eastern League game Tuesday in Richmond, Virginia.

Matheny hit an RBI single to give Richmond a 1-0 lead. The Flying Squirrels made it 2-0 when Ismael Munguia scored on the back end of a double steal.

Richmond added four more in the fifth. Carter Aldrete had a two-run single, while Munguia, Matheny and Carter Aldrete each had an RBI single.

CJ Liu pitched 4 2/3 innings for the Sea Dogs, allowing five runs on six hits, while striking out seven and walking three.

NECBL: Two Sanford Mainers games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to weather.

The Mariners were set to open action against North Adams in the resumption of a game that started Friday evening, the second game of a doubleheader. That seven inning game picked up in the top of the first inning and made it to the top of the fifth before it was suspended again, with North Adams leading 2-1.

Sanford was also scheduled to play a nine-inning game against Upper Valley on Tuesday, but that game never got under way.

No make-up date has been set for the game against North Adams. The game against Upper Valley will be played as part of a doubleheader on Thursday at Upper Valley.

SOFTBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE: Bonny Eagle stayed alive in the Little League Softball New England Regional softball tournament for 11-12-year-olds, beating Vermont, 2-1, in Bristol, Connecticut.

Bonny Eagle advances to the semifinals and will face the loser of Wednesday’s winners’ bracket game between Rhode Island and Connecticut on Thursday. The winner will advance to the championship game on Friday.

Lily Regan pitched a complete game for Bonny Eagle, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out 11 and walking three.

Bonny Eagle took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single by Maris Lopresti. Vermont tied it in the bottom of the inning, but Bonny Eagle retook the lead in the fourth on an RBI double by Nora Spires.

Bonny Eagle lost to Vermont, 10-1, in its first game of the tournament on Sunday.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Kelsey Plum had 27 points, A’ja Wilson added 24 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 107-95 in Chicago for their sixth straight victory.

Chelsea Gray had 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists for Las Vegas (22-2). Kiah Stokes grabbed 17 rebounds to go with six points. The 12-point win ended a streak of five straight games that the Aces had won by 15 or more.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Johnny Lujack, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida following a brief illness. He was 98.

Lujack’s death was confirmed by his granddaughter, Amy Schiller, who said he had entered hospice care recently after having been in good health until a couple of weeks ago.

Lujack is considered one of the greatest Notre Dame players of all time, having won the Heisman in 1947 and leading the Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, where he played four seasons.

• Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules over improper contact with recruits, a person with knowledge of a proposed settlement between the school and NCAA enforcement said.

Michigan recently submitted a negotiated resolution to the NCAA in a case that has been in the works for about two years. The NCAA’s committee on infractions must approve the resolution, a process that typically takes about 30 days. The details were confirmed by a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is not finalized. It was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: UConn freshman forward Jana El Alfy will miss the 2023-24 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, the school announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5 forward from Egypt sustained the injury to her left leg Sunday in her country’s final game in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Spain. She led that tournament in scoring, averaging 21.4 points.

CYCLING

DOPING: Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López has been provisionally suspended for a potential doping violation in the weeks before last year’s Giro d’Italia, the International Cycling Union said.

Last December, López’s former team terminated his contract after discovering he had a “probable connection” with a Spanish doctor suspected of drug trafficking.

TENNIS

HAMBERG EUROPEN OPEN: Both the men’s and women’s defending champions recorded wins in Hamburg, Germany, as Lorenzo Musetti beat Elias Ymer in the men’s first round and American Bernarda Pera booked her spot in the women’s quarterfinals, while top-seeded Donna Vekić was upset in her opening match.

SWIMMING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle with ease at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in a landmark victory which made her the most decorated female swimmer at the worlds with 20 golds overall, 15 of which have come in individual events.

That ties Michael Phelps’ record at the worlds for individual gold medals.

American Ryan Murphy added the second American gold medal on Tuesday, winning the 100-meter backstroke. But as usual when the 26-year-old Ledecky swims, she’s the story.

