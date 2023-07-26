Tom Meuser’s July 22 letter (“Powerful voting bloc remaking our nation,” Page A4) summarizes in positive terms the anti-democratic ideology fueling the MAGA movement. He seems to be soliciting backing for this view but doesn’t exactly say so. The letter ends with the intriguing troll: ”I know how I will vote.”

Whatever the intent, the specifics cited in the ideology feel mean and odious:

No, life is not valued by taking away a woman’s right to govern her own body.

No, “equal treatment“ is not advanced by “downplaying” sexism and racism.

No,“American greatness” is not redeemed by banning books and amputating pieces of history.

No, conforming to “traditional gender identities and family roles” is not a physical or moral imperative.

No, nationalism is not a substitute for love of country.

No, citizenship is more than a privilege. It is a right.

No, birthright citizenship is not evil; it’s good.

No, a well-regulated civil service system is not a “bloated bureaucracy” signifying a hidden, deep state.

No, “broad, decisive executive power” is not “essential to rebalance government and protect individual freedoms.”

The described ideology, in essence, foretells the coming of a white male-led Christian-nationalist state. What a terrible wrath to wish upon the nation! Above all, its admirers should resist using it as justification for voting for Donald J. Trump. He hasn’t been able, yet, to congratulate the victor and admit his defeat in the 2020 election. Why then give him a second chance to deconstruct democracy and usher in autocracy?

Will Callender

South Portland

