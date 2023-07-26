DRESDEN — Days after a Dresden man was fatally shot in Chelsea on Sunday, more details are emerging about what led to the lethal confrontation.

Police say Frank Foss Jr., 28, had made statements that indicated he was seeking an armed confrontation with police, even as he evaded their efforts to find him since early July. Searches of his home and girlfriend’s SUV showed that he had obtained at least four guns and boxes of ammunition and the supplies needed for an extended camping trip.

Saturday’s search in Dresden that closed down at least three roads for several hours as Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and the Maine State Police tried locate Foss was only the latest in a series of searches in Lincoln and Piscataquis counties in July. Police were seeking him because he was wanted for violating the conditions of his release and having firearms after he was banned from possessing them.

Information released by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday said information developed by the Maine State Police and the FBI indicated that Foss had traveled to Chelsea and was at or near a home on Hankerson Road. The Maine State Police searched the property Sunday under a warrant obtained by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

That search resulted in the fatal confrontation between Foss, who was shot and killed after he pointed a gun at a member of the state police tactical team.

