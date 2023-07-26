In his letter of July 22 (“Do you know this particular voting bloc? I do.”), Tom Meuser presents a series of opinions currently in vogue among the MAGA right. He is welcome to his views, but on one crucial point he is clearly, objectively wrong: Voting is not a privilege. It is, in fact, a legally established right, one that generations of people have struggled and fought to establish in peace and war.

In the U.S., as elsewhere, the right to vote has been extended to included more categories of people, always with great effort, until by the the mid-’60s, the United States had finally become a comprehensive voting democracy. Since then, elements of the far right have escalated their attempts to deprive any groups they don’t like of that right.

Mr. Meuser should take care. History has a way of moving in strange ways. Someday the democracy haters may come for him.

Larry Litchfield

Brunswick

