BUXTON – Jessica Rae Hanson Schlosser, 41, passed away on July 12, 2023 in Buxton. She was born on May 31, 1982 in Portland, the daughter of Laurie and Victor Hanson.

Jessica attended Bonny Eagle High School. She was a natural beauty, always with a smile and a contagious giggle. She could light up a room. She participated in pageants and was a cheerleader at Bonnie Eagle. She always dreamed of becoming a cosmetologist; she loved doing hair and nails, especially for her daughter, Tracy.

Jessica was very creative, making jewelry and other homemade gifts and goodies that were made straight from her heart. She enjoyed rap music, Nike sneakers, and her hedgehogs.

Jessica is survived by her mother and father; grandmother, Ethel Collins; son, Jonathan Hanson and daughter, Tracy Schlosser, both of Buxton; brothers Tristan Collins and Levi Hanson, also of Buxton; husband, John David Schlosser of Bangor; Tracy’s godmother, Mariah Harrison; and many cousins; aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, followed by a funeral service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous