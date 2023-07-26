OLD ORCHARD BEACH – In loving memory of Mary Kay Whitmore who passed away on July 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Kay was born Mary Katherine Doyle on Nov. 6, 1944, in Milton, Mass., and was the daughter of Elizabeth Doyle. Mary Kay grew up in Milton, Mass. along with her brother Peter, and graduated from Milton High School in 1962 and Cardinal Cushing College in 1966.

Mary Kay’s love story with her husband, Richard, began in 1965 and it continued for 57 years. They were introduced by Richard’s sister, Maureen, and their first date was a memorable one, they attended a Celtics game. This marked the start of a life filled with love and basketball for Mary Kay.

On Aug. 20, 1966, Mary Kay and Richard were married in Milton, Mass. Together they relocated to Maine, eventually settling in Waterville, where they raised their family. Mary Kay’s family was her pride and joy and her grandchildren and the bond that she shared with them added an extra layer of joy to her life.

Mary Kay was an educator and employed with the Waterville Public Schools and Pine Tree Basketball Clinic for 25 years.

Left to cherish Mary Kay’s memory are her devoted husband, Richard; and her loving children, son, Dick Whitmore and wife Kathi of Hanover, N.H., son, Kevin Whitmore and wife Michele of South Portland, daughter, Maribeth Hartley and her husband Jim of Scarborough, and daughter, Amanda Whitmore of Old Orchard Beach. Mary Kay was a loving Gram to Katie, Maggie and Annie Whitmore, Allison and Melissa Whitmore and Caroline and Jack Hartley. In addition to her immediate family, Mary Kay is also survived by her brother, Peter Doyle and his wife Jane, sister-in-law, Maureen Taylor and her husband Ray, and brother-in-law, Martin Whitmore and his wife Kathy; and many nieces and nephews; and wonderful friends.

Mary Kay was predeceased by her beloved mother, Elizabeth Doyle; as well as her in-laws Richard Sr. and Mary Whitmore.

Mary Kay’s legacy of love and kindness will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched. In honor of Mary Kay’s last wishes, please remember to exercise your right to vote and her family asks that you try to make every breath count.

A celebration of Mary Kay Whitmore’s life will be held in the Parker Reed Room in the Alumni Center at Colby College on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. Family and friends who knew and loved Mary Kay are invited to come together to honor her life.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Mary Kay’s memory, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Grace Zinck Memorial Scholarship Fund at http://www.mhsfund.org/cd_listing/grace-zinck-memorial-scholarship/.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous