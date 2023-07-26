Whitmore, Mary Kay 78, of Old Orchard Beach, July 21. Celebration of life 1 p.m., Aug. 19, Parker Reed Room, Alumni Center at Colby College. Arrangements, Hobbs Funeral Home.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Whitmore, Mary Kay 78, of Old Orchard Beach, July 21. Celebration of life 1 p.m., Aug. 19, Parker Reed Room, Alumni ...
Whitmore, Mary Kay 78, of Old Orchard Beach, July 21. Celebration of life 1 p.m., Aug. 19, Parker Reed Room, Alumni Center at Colby College. Arrangements, Hobbs Funeral Home.
Send questions/comments to the editors.