TAMPA, Fla. – Matthew “Matt” J. Kennedy passed away unexpectedly in his long-term residence of Tampa, Fla. on July 12, 2023.

Beloved father, brother, uncle and dear friend to many, Matthew will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. You often knew Matthew was about to enter a room through the smiles of those about to greet him. Matthew had a larger-than-life personality, filling every room he entered with laughter. Matthew had a special ability to make whomever he talked to feel like the most important person in the room. Matthew and his charm filled the hearts of many throughout the South Portland community. His love for life and that big smile of his, truly will be missed.

Matthew was a graduate of South Portland High School. After graduating high school he immediate enlisted and served in the United States Navy. Following his time in the Navy he went on to receive a technical degree from SMCC. A long-term employee of AT&T as a Specialist-Client Tech Administrator where he made many lifelong friends, teaching many of us in the process that nearly all IT issues can be solved by unplugging and rebooting the machine. He lived life out loud and to the fullest, inspiring those around him to do the same. Outside of work he filled his time on the golf course, in the kitchen, and at the beach, constantly surrounding himself with family and friends every chance he could.

Matthew is predeceased by his wife, Lisa Marie Kennedy of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; as well as his mother and father, Patricia Kennedy and Jim Kennedy of South Portland.

He is survived by his children, Kiley Kennedy of Sacramento, Calif., and Colby Kennedy of North Waterboro; three brothers, James Kennedy and his wife Wendy Kennedy of Chattanooga, Tenn., Marc Kennedy and his wife Rhonda Kennedy of Hollis, and Kirk Kennedy of South Portland; seven nieces and nephews, Patrick Kennedy of Windham, Daniel Kennedy and his wife Carrie of Windham, Sarah Kennedy of Cleveland, Tenn., Marc Kennedy Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colo., Josh Kennedy of Lake Elsinore, Calif., Benjamin Kennedy of South Portland, and Eric Kennedy of South Portland. Beyond his immediate family Matthew is survived by countless friends and loved ones up and down the east coast.

Matthew taught all who loved him to be bold to never shrink yourself to fit in any room, and that if you hold out hope long enough eventually the Buffalo Bills in fact WILL win the Superbowl (we’re still waiting on that last one, for now).

Matthew is someone who will be held in the hearts of all who knew him and remembered for many years to come. When you are truly loved you’re never lost or forgotten but always, kept in our hearts, and souls; your memories forever alive.

Celebration of life will occur at a later date.

